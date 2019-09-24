The Atlantic City High School girls cross country team beat had a 15-50 victory over Bridgeton on Tuesday
The Vikings' Fauve Haney finished first in 23 minute, 37 seconds. The Bulldogs Diana Gomez placed second in 23:58, and teammate Abigail Perez-Carrero was third in 24:21. Atlantic City's Anette Rufino was fourth in 26:25, and teammate Gracie Bancheri finished sixth in 27:25.
Other results: 7. Najifa Hussain A 28:01; 8. Arianna Haider A 29:05; 9. Sarymar Perez-Carrero B 29:59; 10. Hridika Chowdury A 30:56; 11. Maliha Rahman A 32:59; 12. Eleni Smith A 33:23; 13. Farhana Rahman A 34:17; 14. Lisa Tran A 34:55; 15. Jeannine Elmasiri A 36:00.
Wildwood Catholic wins twice
Wildwood Catholic 15, Pleasantville 50; Wildwood Catholic 15, Oakcrest 50
At Wildwood Catholic
1. Alyia Riveria WC 25:28; 2. Maya Harper P 25:55; 3. Abagail Tunney O 26:29; 4. Sammy Andress WC 27:09; 5. Ellie Pfaffman WC 27:33; 6. Rosie Peters WC 27:36; 7. Camryn Diller WC 28:54; 8. Aubrey Diller WC 28:57; 9. Leilani Wang WC 28:59; 10. Grace Rowley O 29:01; 11. Ella Mcllhinney WC 29:14; 12. Zane McNeil P 29:56; 13. Diana cruz WC 30:09; 14. Ava Sorensen WC 31:00; 15. Lana Jo Interwise WC 34:31.
Records— Wildwood Catholic 5-1.
ACIT 31,
Vineland 36
At Vineland
1. Kim Zarate V 21:56; 2. Steph Zouzla V 22:39; 3. Mariyah Ware A 23:34; 4. Jaymira Ware A 24:31; 5. Mariela Maldonado A 25:13; 6. Pauline Klisma V 25:23; 7. Eveliesse A 24:24; 8. Zara Eliha V 25:34; 9. Jaida Marshall V 26:42; 10. Rabiba Chaudry V 27:26.
Records—N/A.
