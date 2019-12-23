The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 61-40 win over Holy Spirit on Monday in Absecon.
Alex Fader and Naysga Suarez-Rivera each scored 12 points to lead the Vikings. Atlantic City 6-foot freshman Quanirah Cherry-Montague blocked five shots.
Vikings sophomore guard Sanai Garrison-Macon scored nine points but left the game in the second quarter with a left ankle injury and did not return.
Ciani Redd-Howard scored nine, Madison Brestle eight, Quanirah Cherry-Montague five, Sasha Lemons four and Cornysha Davis two.
Sophia Pasquale led the Spartans (0-2) with 10 points. Julianna Lynch and Maggie Cella each scored eight.Melody Pugliese had seven and Francesca Florio three. Murray and Makayla McLaughlin each scored two.
Atlantic City 21 12 14 14 — 61
Holy Spirit 6 13 15 6 — 40
Score at the ShorE AT Southern Reg.
(1) Mainland Reg. 59,
(8) Pemberton 31
Madison Hafetz sank five 3-pointers for a team-leading 15 points for the Mustangs (3-0).
Lila Schoen scored 11 points, and Kareema Rex had eight. Kylee Watson and Kaitlyn Boggs each scored six. Cassie Sher added two points.
Pemberton fell to 0-2.
Pemberton: 0 5 13 13− 31
Mainland: 23 15 10 11− 59
(3) Middle Twp. 53,
(6) N. Burlington 20
The Panthers’ Kira Sides scored a team-leading 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Aubrey Hunter added six points. Maddie Barber and Kate Herlihy each had five.
Jada Elston scored four, Brianna Robinson, Jenn Drake and Michaela Graham three apiece and Sophia Terenik two.
Middle led 27-9 at halftime.
Middle Twp.: 16 11 16 10− 53
N. Burlington: 2 7 5 6− 20
(4) Lenape 48,
(5) Southern Reg. 45
Kaela Curtin scored a team-leading 19 points for the Rams (1-1).
Summer Davis added 11. Sam Del Rio and Molly Cilibert each scored six. Alex Mattner had two, Sarah Lally one.
For Lenape, Sandy Grabowski and Dyanna Wess each scored 11. Kiana Goshell and Kaitlyn King each had nine.
Lenape: 13 9 11 15− 48
Southern: 3 19 9 14− 45
Other games
Our Lady of Mercy 48,
Highland REGIONAL 30
Jaiden Harris scored a game-high 17 points to go with nine rebounds for the Villagers (2-0).
Ava Casale had 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Drew Coyle scored eight with two rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Sydney Prescott scored seven points and had seven rebounds and five assists.
Nina Ceccanecchio scored four points and got two rebounds. Sydney Prescott had two points, seven rebounds and three assists.
OLMA trailed 14-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Tartans 29-9 in the second half.
For Highland (0-3), Hope Goodwine led with 13 points.
Highland: 14 7 5 4− 30
OLMA: 7 12 13 16− 59
Wildwood Catholic 82
Penns Grove 36
The Crusaders scored 49 first-quarter points en route to the nonconference victory.
Marianna Papazoglou led the Crusaders (3-0) with 21 points.
Gabby Turco scored 11, and Leona Macrina had 10. Adrianna Gray-Rivera added eight points, Kimmy Casiello seven and Alyia Gray-Rivera six.
Lauren McCallion and Carly Murphy each scored four. Caitlin Beaulieu, Ricki Davis, Sami Andress and Zariah Walker each added two.
Ne’Asia Roman scored eight for Penns Grove (1-1). Jashanti Horace and Arianna Robinson added seven apiece.
Shamarie Roy and Siani Fundora each had three.
Penns Grove: 4 11 16 5− 36
W. Catholic: 49 12 5 16 − 82
Williamstown 71
ACIT 37
Grace Speer scored a team-leading 17 points for the Red Hawks (1-1). Cea’anai Jackson scored 10. Julianna Montero had six, Nyasia Grant two.
The Braves improved to 2-0.
ACIT: 4 11 15 7− 37
Williamstown: 24 9 20 18− 71
From Sunday
PBA Tip-Off tournament at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic 54,
Notre Dame 30
Gabby Turco led the Crusaders (2-0) with 20 points. Marianna Papazoglou scored 19. Alyia Gray-Rivera, Lauren McCallion and Leona Macrina each scored four. Kimmy Casiello had three.
Notre Dame fell to 1-1.
Notre Dame: 5 6 4 15−30
W. Catholic: 15 12 13 14−54
Southern Reg. 59,
Toms River South 31
Kaela Curtin and Sam Del Rio each scored 16 points for the Rams (1-0).
Summer Davis cscored 11, Alex Mattner seven and Kylie Conner and Molly Ciliberto each had five.
Emma Wagner led Toms River South (0-1) with eight points.
Toms River South: 4 7 9 11−31
Southern: 13 12 19 16−59
