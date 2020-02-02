Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Atlantic City’s Quran Pamls goes to the basket against Pleasantville High School’s Elijah Jones in the second quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Eugene Allen huddles his team against Pleasantville at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Pleasantville High School’s Noel Gonzalez goes to the basket against Atlantic City in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Jayden Jones goes to the basket against Pleasantville High School in the second quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Naquan Blakeley brings up the ball pushed by Pleasantville High School’s Noel Gonzalez in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Teriq Chapman goes to the basket during their games against Pleasantville High School, in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Eugene Allen receives a proclamation for his achievement with the boys basketball team from Atlantic city Mayor Marty Small during their games against Pleasantville at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Pleasantville High School’s Sean Ali goes to the basket past Atlantic City’s Quran Palms in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Quran Pamls goes to the basket against Pleasantville High School’s Elijah Jones in the second quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — The Battle by the Bay cheers seemed just a bit louder to the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team Sunday.
The game’s carnival atmosphere seemed a bit more festive.
The Vikings never trailed and beat rival Pleasantville 91-68 in the showcase's traditional finale. Atlantic City leads the showcase series with Pleasantville 18-7 but lost last season’s game.
“There was a lot of hype behind this game,” said Atlantic City senior forward Stephen Byard, who scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. “The team really needed this win. Last year we had a tough loss.”
A packed Atlantic City gym reacted with each basket.
“If you’re winning, the atmosphere feels way better,” Atlantic City senior forward Teriq Chapman said. “Last year, we had a down year. It felt better this year getting that win in a rivalry game.”
Atlantic City senior forward Quran Palms scored 23 and grabbed 10 rebounds. After a hectic first half, the Vikings (14-4) played their trademark stingy man-to-man defense in the final two quarters. Atlantic City also played unselfishly with 25 assists on 38 baskets. Chapman led the way with nine assists. He also had the shot of the game when the 6-foot-4 forward dunked over a Pleasantville player in the second half.
“If somebody’s open, I’m going to find them,” Chapman said. “That’s just me. You swing the ball one time, you get a good shot. You swing it the next time, you get a great shot.”
Junior center Elijah Jones scored 21 and had 16 rebounds for Pleasantville (8-10), and guard Issa Baker-Toombs scored 20.
The Battle by the Bay is always one of the season’s highlights. The showcase event annually features some of the state’s top teams.
The Pleasantville/Atlantic City contest is more than just a rivalry game. For many fans, it’s the only game they attend all season. The contest is a celebration of the two communities’ basketball traditions.
The Pleasantville and Atlantic City cheerleaders also perform highly-anticipated dance routines at halftime.
Atlantic City started fast, building an 11-point, first-quarter lead. Ja’Heeen Fredricks, Palms and Byard sparked the Vikings with their rebounding and hustle. Palms finished with seven offensive rebounds, and Byard had six.
“We had to play with a lot of intensity,” Byard said. “Second-chance points mean a lot. They can determine a game sometimes.”
Pleasantville cut the Atlantic City advantage to two in the second quarter and to one in the third quarter.
But Atlantic City responded each time with critical baskets, rebounds and steals.
The Vikings took control for good with a 13-0 run that turned a four-point lead with 6 minutes, 18 seconds left in the game into a 77-60 advantage with 4:11 left. Palms scored six points — all in the lane — during that stretch.
The victory was rewarding for the Vikings, who had their first losing season in 50 years last year.
Atlantic City is again a South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League contender.
“It feels good,” Vikings coach Gene Allen said. “To have our program be where it is on a big community day like this with a nice crowd … to come out and beat them is something I’ll always cherish.”
Pleasantville 13 29 12 14 — 68
Atlantic City 24 23 14 30 — 91
P — Baker-Toombs 20, McLoughlin 8, Rosado 2, Jones 21, Sanchez 8, Gonzalez 9
AC — Chapman 11, Byard 22, Palms 23, Fredericks 5, Jones 12, Blakeley 4, Daly 2, Lewis 6, Mack 2, Watson 4
