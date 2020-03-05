Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team is under no illusions.
These Vikings lack the flashy scorer that past successful Atlantic City teams have depended on. These Vikings know there is one path to postseason victories.
“Defense,” Atlantic City guard Ja’Heem Frederick said with a smile. “Defense, defense.”
Atlantic City took that route Thursday night, allowing three baskets in the second half to beat Cherokee 53-38 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. The third-seeded Vikings (21-6) will play at second-seeded Lenape in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Forwards Kiraan Palms and Stephen Byard epitomized the Vikings’ toughness and grit Thursday. Palms scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Byard finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
“We just wanted to out-tough them,” Atlantic City coach Gene Allen said. “I think they’re a very good team. If you allow them to run their stuff (on offense), they can really hurt you. Our goal was to inflict our will, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Cherokee senior standout Gavin Gibson scored 22, but the Vikings did not allow him any easy baskets. Gibson was 2 of 9 from the field in the second half when the Vikings outscored Cherokee 32-16. Frederick was one of several Vikings to defend Gibson.
“He’s a real good player,” Frederick said. “I watched him on film, He can knock that (3-pointer) down. We just had to play him straight up.”
Atlantic City took control in the second half with an 18-2 run that turned a three-point deficit with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter into a 41-28 lead with 5:10 left in the game. Atlantic City allowed Cherokee just one field goal for the first 13:39 of the second half.
Palms sank three baskets — all in the lane — during the 18-3 run. Frederick beat the third-quarter buzzer with a floater in the lane.
Junior guard Jayden Jones finished a decisive stretch with a floater in the lane and a 3-pointer from the right wing.
“We just did the dirty work,” Byard said. “We just fight. We know what we have to do every night to get a (win). We try to do that to the best of our ability.”
Thursday’s win was another critical step in Atlantic City restoring the program’s luster. One year after the Vikings finished 10-15 for their first losing season in 50 years, Atlantic City is again among the elite in South Jersey Group IV.
Lenape (20-8) beat Clearview 72-40 in a quarterfinal Thursday. When the season began, the Indians were the pick to win a South Jersey Group IV title.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Allen said. “We know that. But I think we’ll be prepared. We have nothing to lose at this point. I think we’re playing with house money. We’re going to go up there and give it everything we got.”
Cherokee 11 11 6 10 – 38
Atlantic City 10 11 12 20 – 53
C — Gibson 22, Panacio 4, Thomas 3, Armstrong 6, Walker 3
AC — Jones 7, Frederick 5, Palms 14, Chapman 7, Byard 18, Naq. Blakely 2
