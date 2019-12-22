OCEAN CITY — Sanai Garrison-Macon says she and her Atlantic City High School girls basketball backcourt partner Madison Brestle are bonded together by their speed.
There’s also something else that connects them.
“Speed and littleness,” Garrison-Macon said.
The two guards sparked the Vikings to a season-opening 58-43 win over Mater Dei in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School on Sunday afternoon.
“Teams don’t know how fast we are and how we can get to the basket quickly,” Garrison-Macon said. “
Garrison-Macon, a 5-foot-4, sophomore sank 9 of 11 shots, including all three of her 3-point attempts, to score a game-high 21 points. Brestle, a 5-0 senior, scored eight points and contributed six assists and three steals.
One play early in the fourth quarter typified Garrison-Macon's and Brestle’s connection.
Brestle stole a pass in the lane. She dribbled up the center of the floor and then flipped a pass to Garrison-Macon, who caught the ball in stride on the right wing and sank the fastbreak layup.
Brestle excelled on defense. She had a strip at halfcourt and converted it into a breakaway layup in the second quarter.
“I love the defensive end,” Brestle said. “I get very nervous on offense, but you can’t have an off day on defense. It’s all about hustle and going after it.”
Garrison-Macon showed plenty of potential as a freshman. But on Sunday she displayed a much more complete game.
“Last year was pretty scary. I was a freshman starting varsity,” she said. “But now I’m used to everything. This year I came in ready to win games."
In addition to their backcourt, the Vikings got several other impressive performance Sunday. Senior forward Ciani Redd-Howard scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds. Quanirah Cherry-Montague, a 6-0 freshman, scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Cornysha Davis, a 5-11 junior, grabbed 11 rebounds.
Atlantic City took control in the third quarter with a 12-4 to start the period. Garrison-Macon finished the stretch with a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup that put the Vikings up 43-28 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Vikings finished 13-9 and lost in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV tournaments last season. Those defeats helped motivate Atlantic City for this season.
“We’ve been working a lot in the offseason,” Garrison-Macon said. “We have a lot to prove in the offseason.”
Mater Dei 12 12 10 9 - 43
Atlantic City 18 13 21 6 – 58
MD – Mauro 3, Zoda 15, Barksdale 12, Graham 8, Sullivan 2, Lopez 3
AC – Brestle 8, Suarez-Rivera 5, Garrison-Macon 21, Davis 6, Redd-Howard 7, Maldonado 3, Cherry-Montague 8
