Stephen Byard is quickly making up for lost time.
The 6-foot-7 Atlantic City High School basketball standout has emerged as one of South Jersey’s top players this season. The senior didn’t begin playing organized basketball until his sophomore year, but he’s averaging 15.4 points for the Vikings (5-3).
“It feels amazing,” Byard said of how quickly he’s developed as a player. “It shows hard work goes a long way. I love the game, and the energy I bring to the game.”
Atlantic City started this season 1-3 but has won four straight. The Vikings play at Vineland on Friday. Vikings coach Gene Allen, who has a 351-119 career record, is two victories away from breaking the program’s record for most career coaching wins.
“I feel like we started off a little slow, but now we’re starting to pick it up and play together way better than last year,” Byard said. “I feel like we compliment each others’ games perfectly.”
Byard plans to play basketball in college but has not yet decided on a school. Colleges of all levels are showing interest in him.
In addition to his basketball exploits, Byard is also the vice president of the NAACP Atlantic City Youth Council.
Byard, 17, lives in the Westside section of Atlantic City. He has 10 siblings.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Byard discussed several topics, including his love of his numbers.
On how he started playing basketball
My brother (Tony Holston) grew up playing basketball. He wanted me doing something productive, and basketball was that thing.
On why he waited until his sophomore season to play organized basketball
I started off playing AAU my sophomore year. Everyone kept telling me to try out for the (Atlantic City) team. I didn’t feel at the time it was the right thing to do for some reason. I didn’t think I was good enough to be honest.
On his interests besides sports
In my downtime, I draw. I don’t know why. I take art in school and still draw from time to time. If I have something on my mind, I usually just draw.
On his relationship with his older brother, Tony
He’s exactly 16 years older. My mom (Lisa Byard) wasn’t always there, because she worked three jobs. Basically, he was like a father figure.
On his large family
I am the youngest boy and the second youngest child. It’s kind of crazy. We all bond in certain ways. My brother (Tony) usually comes to every game. My mom comes to the games she can make, because she’s always working. My other brothers and sisters come to some games. It’s fun coming from a big family because of the support system. If someone can’t make it, someone is always going to be at the game.
On playing for Allen
He wants the best for you. He won’t let you shortcut anything. He’ll get on you 100% of the time.
On what he plans to study in college
I want to study business and accounting. I love math. I’m attracted to money and numbers. When I was young, my brother would always help me with my homework. I always found math harder. Once I got a grasp of it, it became my favorite subject.
On his involvement with the NAACP
The NAACP is very important. It’s important for black people to know black history. It (being involved with the NAACP) helps me with public speaking.
Q&A
Who is your favorite athlete and why?
Lebron James. He was the first player I saw, and I love the way he plays.
Who is going to win the Super Bowl?
The Tennessee Titans
Favorite food to order when out to eat
Cheesesteak
If the television is on, I’m watching …
ESPN
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.