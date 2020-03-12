The Group 4 state semifinals between Atlantic City and South Brunswick will not be played after the Middlesex County school pulled out of the tournament amid COVID-19 concerns.
AC officials have confirmed that South Brunswick has pulled out of the state tournament - there is no game tonight - don’t know status of rest of state tournament at this point— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) March 12, 2020
South Brunswick was closed Wednesday because of concerns over the virus, according to reports.
No new date or location has been announced for the game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
