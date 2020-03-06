Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Tyrone Sergio, 52, of Berkeley Heights, Union County, has been coming to the statewide wrestling tournament for 10 years. Three of his sons wrestled and his daughter was a wrestling manager, and the beginning of March in Atlantic City has become a family tradition. March 5, 2020.
Teresa Flippen, 46, of Mays Landing, was in line to see her son David's teammates at Oakcrest High School compete. The energy of the crowd is unmatched, said Flippen, who was in the crowd at the statewide wrestling tournament last March. March 5, 2020.
Tyrone Sergio, 52, of Berkeley Heights, Union County, has been coming to the statewide wrestling tournament for 10 years. Three of his sons wrestled and his daughter was a wrestling manager, and the beginning of March in Atlantic City has become a family tradition. March 5, 2020.
Teresa Flippen, 46, of Mays Landing, was in line to see her son David's teammates at Oakcrest High School compete. The energy of the crowd is unmatched, said Flippen, who was in the crowd at the statewide wrestling tournament last March. March 5, 2020.
ATLANTIC CITY — Boardwalk Hall was buzzing Thursday.
The audience was settling in for the first day of high stakes grappling, of high school wrestlers vying for gold.
It was tense for spectators, too, who year after year return to watch the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Wrestling Championships, held in the 91-year-old venue since 1992 — minus three years. The tournament wasn't held in Boardwalk Hall for three years while the building was being renovated. The tournament was held in the Atlantic City Convention Center in 1999, and in East Rutherford in 2000 and 2001.
Some 32,000 people will pass through the turnstiles from Thursday through Saturday for the tournament, said Jim McDonald, general manager for Boardwalk Hall.
Tyrone Sergio, 52, of Berkeley Heights, Union County, is one of them. He has been coming for 10 years.
Three of his sons wrestled and his daughter was a wrestling manager, and the beginning of March in Atlantic City has become a family tradition. They were there Thursday after a more than two-hour drive to cheer on a wrestler from Governor Livingston High School.
"It's a thing that we do every year. We come down and we sit through the three days, and it's just a great experience," Sergio said. "We have a hotel and we have a whole routine of where we go to eat and we've been doing it for several years now."
With the championship being held in Atlantic City, his family gets a chance to get away for the weekend and enjoy the company of other wrestling diehards, Sergio said.
It's not just the fans, the parents, the coaches or the competitors who feel that way. Atlantic City has become "synonymous" with the statewide tournament and the NJSIAA, said Larry White, who has served as the executive director for the organization for the past three years.
"It's great for the city, it's great for NJSIAA," White said, "but it's also great for the wrestlers throughout the state of New Jersey."
Many of those wrestlers stood in a line for the box office that stretched onto the Boardwalk at noon Thursday. Wrestling hoodies, warm-ups and letterman jackets dotted the queue. Some were there for the first time, others visited with their families as little kids. But they were all there to cheer on the two competing teammates — in the 106 and 182 weight classes — and the sport.
Four wrestlers from Shawnee High School were there in support of two teammates. Ryan Minshall, a senior at Shawnee, said he comes from a wrestling family and attends every year. He's staying through the weekend to see every match. There's nothing on the agenda but wrestling, they said.
"I used to go with my dad when we were little," said Minshall, of Medford. "I go every year so it's kinda cool just to come and watch everybody."
Dick Bell, 62, of Sussex County, wrestled in high school for High Point Regional High School and has been making the roughly three-hour drive for about six years as a fan.
Many wrestlers will return when their grappling days are over, and many of the wrestlers who are successful under the Boardwalk Hall lights will make a name for themselves in college, Bell said.
"We just come down here because this is the big show," Bell said.
Part of the fun is that the tournament is held in Atlantic City, he said. He was in line with his brother, and they would be meeting up with their other brother later.
"We make a great weekend out of it," Bell said.
Atlantic County gets in on the action, as well. Teresa Flippen, 46, of Mays Landing, was in line to see her son David's teammates at Oakcrest High School compete. The energy of the crowd is unmatched, said Flippen, who was in the crowd last March.
"It was intense last year," Flippen said. "You have the supporters from all the schools coming and it's just exhilarating. When you're a wrestling fan, it's really worth it to come down."
Wrestling fans can bank on the event staying in Boardwalk Hall. The NJSIAA's contract with the venue is up after this weekend's championship, and negotiations will begin this spring. The organization intends to keep it at Boardwalk Hall, said Colleen Maguire, director of finance and administration.
For now, Atlantic City "is home," White said.
And unless something happens when some other entity would be looking to take the first weekend of March away from us ... we'll probably be here for maybe another 10, 12, 14 years," White said.
