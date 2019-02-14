Last season, Barnegat High School’s boys swimming team fell shy of its first South Jersey Public C title after a loss to top-seeded Oakcrest.
Three hundred, sixty-five days later, the Bengals can finally call themselves champions with their 106-64 win over Cedar Creek.
It is Barnegat’s first ever sectional title in any sport.
“We are so proud of these kids,” Barnegat coach Emily Cherry said of her team. “They have worked so hard.”
With the win, Barnegat moves on to the state semifinal Tuesday.
According to Cherry, returning most of last year’s team played a crucial role in having such a strong season.
“We only lost two seniors last year,” the coach said. “So we knew we’d have a strong team.”
Another key aspect of their success this season came from their practice format, senior swimmer Dylan Cappuccio said.
“A lot of schools practice just the guys and girls separately,” said Cappuccio, who turned 18 Friday. “We all practice together and push each other.”
During the sectional final, Cappuccio broke the school’s 200-meter individual medley record with a time of 2:11.33. He broke his own record from earlier this season at the Ocean County Championship meet Jan. 12.
Kyle Smith, another Bengals senior, broke the school’s 100 butterfly record with a time of 55.76. Like Cappuccio, he broke his own record that he set at the Shore Conference Championship on Feb. 3. The record before that was set in 2016, and Smith’s used it as motivation since.
“(My) freshman year, there was a big senior class,” the 17-year-old said. “They set the record that I looked up to. To finally be here is amazing.”
“Getting to 55 (seconds) in my 100 fly (has) always been the goal,” Smith added.
Smith and Cappuccio also helped win the 200 medley relay with Gareth Aguilar and Kaden Jason. They finished in 1:47.62.
Barnegat’s Michael Koser won the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.57.
Smith and Cappuccio also had wins in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
EHT swimming loses sectional final
Egg Harbor Township High School’s boys swimming team lost 110-60 to Cherry Hill East in the South Jersey Public A final.
The Eagles finished the season 7-1.
Egg Harbor’s Zach Evans won the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 22.22.
Brandon Bell and AJ Mallari also had wins for the Eagles in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
S.J. Public C final
At Gloucester Tech, meters
200 Medley Relay— B (Smith, Cappuccio, Aguilar, Jason) 1:47.62; 200 Freestyle— Jimmy Rhodes C 1:58.51; 200 IM— Cappuccio B 2:11.33; 50 Freestyle— Koser B 23.57; 100 Butterfly— Smith B 55.76; 100 Freestyle— Rhodes C 50.52; 500 Freestyle— Michael Sooy C 5:32.39; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Gutierrez, Zenzi, Sooy, Rhodes) 1:37.64; 100 Backstroke— Smith B 59.50; 100 Breaststroke— Cappuccio B 1:07.06; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Alexander D’Attilio, Louis Graziano, Jason Velez, Quincy Smalls) 5:03.34.
Records— B 10-1, C 9-1.
S.J. Public A final
At Gloucester Tech, meters
200 Medley Relay— C (Brooker, DuBois Murphy, Watson) 1:37.48; 200 Freestyle— Volin C 1:45.68; 200 IM— Watson C 1:57.81; 50 Freestyle— Evans E 22.22; 100 Butterfly— Brookover C 52.62; 100 Freestyle— Treglia C 48.76; 400 Freestyle— Volin C 4:42.87; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Brookover, Hess, Irwin, Treglia) 1:30.20; 100 Backstroke— Bell E 52.65; 100 Breaststroke— Mallari E 1:00.32; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Irwin, Sommeling, Volin, Watson) 3:19.79.
Records— E 7-1.
