The Barnegat High School girls basketball team improved to 3-6 on the season with a 53-22 win over visiting Keyport on Monday.
Kya Joseph topped the Bengals with 20 points and added 11 rebounds.
Cara McCoy had eight points and eight rebounds, and Callie Dunn had seven points and 12 rebounds.
Kaya Foy added seven points.
Other Barnegat scorers: Ashley Pringle (6), Sofia Gialanella (2), Erin Breyta (2), Mikayla Dobbin (1). Keyport dropped to 1-6.
Keyport: 3 5 9 5−22
Barnegat: 11 16 11 15−53
Wildwood 69,
Salem 38
Leah Benichou led visiting Wildwood (9-1) with 22 points and had four assists and three steals. Imene Fathi added 15 points, five assists and five steals, Winter Favre had 11 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists, six steals and two blocks, and Maya Benichou had 10 points and three steals.
Also scoring for the Warriors: Gabby Keoughan (6), Torence Gallo (3), Ava Troiano (2).
Wildwood: 15 22 14 18−69
Salem: 8 5 15 10−38
Wildwood Catholic 58,
Buena Regional 18
Marianna Papazoglou led all scorers with 22 points for the Crusaders (9-1) and Gabby Turco had 16, including 11 in the first quarter.
Also scoring for Wildwood Catholic: Adrianna Gray-Rivera (7), Alyia Gray-Rivera (4), Carly Murphy (3), Leona Macrina (2).
For Buena, Bridgette Gilliano scored 12 points and Hailey Carano added six.
Buena Regional: 2 6 4 6−18
Wild. Catholic: 17 12 19 10−58
Central Regional 37,
Lacey Township 19
Central’s Kayla Kryzkowski scored 12 points, and Julia Altieri and Martine Chevalier added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the host Golden Eagles (4-5).
For Lacey (4-4), Sarah Zimmerman scored six points, Madison MacGillivray and McKayla Mooney added four points apiece, Cayla Biele and Riley Giordano each had two points and Maddie Bell had one.
Lacey Township: 8 4 3 4−19
Central: 10 13 12 2−37
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 68,
Cape May Tech 48
Daniel Skillings hit four 3-pointers and led visiting St. Joseph’s balanced offense with 16 points.
Marcus Pierce scored 14 points, Devon Theophile added 13 and Jordan Stafford had 12. The Wildcats improved to 6-1.
For Cape May Tech (3-6), Dylan Delvecchio topped all scorers with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
James Longstreet added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks.
St. Joseph: 18 20 16 14−68
Cape May Tech: 13 5 16 14−48
Wrestling
Lacey Township 42,
Central Regional 23
106—Mason Heck L p. Jake Laskowski :46; 113—Chris Stiller C p. Jordan Lavelle :40; 120—Vinny Fantasia LT p. Tane Zorgdager :21; 126—Andre Ferrauiolo LT d. Jack Condello 5-3; 132—Tyler Pepe C tf Colin Rolak 19-2 4:50; 138—Liam Sanger LT d. Connor Shea 6-3; 145—Joe Zaccaro C p. Justin Cilento 3:49; 152—Matt Coon L d. Seven McGauley 10-9; 160—Logan Carter d. Dominick Fraulo 4-1; 170—Jackson Brandt L d. Nicholas Sura 6-2; 182—Vincent Dallicardillo C p. Mark Aguire 3:13; 195—Gerard O’Connor L d. Kyle Flynn 8-4; 220—Vincent Ceglie L p. Michael Monetti 2:30; 285—John Stevens L p. Cosmo Zaccaro 2:15.
Records—Lacey 8-3.
Match began at 126
Boys bowling
West Deptford 4,
Hammonton 0
WD: Cyrus Tahmasebi (227, 680)
H: Dylan Scarpato (259, 676)
Deptford 4,
ACIT 0
D: Joseph Prettyman (237, 643)
A: Asa McCarty (200), Leo Raebiger (175, 499)
Girls bowling
West Deptford 4,
Hammonton 0
WD: Meredith Citrone (178, 490)
H: Samantha Immendorf (163), Julia Simpers (155, 410)
