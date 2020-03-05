Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
KJ Sherman of Holy Spirit wrestles Nicholas Stampoulos of Brealy during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mike Misita wrestles Kenneth Koening of Colts Neck during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championshipsat Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
KJ Sherman of Holy Spirit wrestles Nicholas Stampoulos of Brealy during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Brock Zurawski of Saint Augustine wrestles Simon Ruiz of Marlboro during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Brock Zurawski of Saint Augustine wrestles Simon Ruiz of Marlboro during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
KJ Sherman of Holy Spirit wrestles Nicholas Stampoulos of Brealy during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Mike Misita wrestles Kenneth Koening of Colts Neck during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championshipsat Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
KJ Sherman of Holy Spirit wrestles Nicholas Stampoulos of Brealy during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Brock Zurawski of Saint Augustine wrestles Simon Ruiz of Marlboro during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Robert Woodcock of Southern won his match against Asa Walton at 160 lbs and securing his 100th win during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Brock Zurawski of Saint Augustine wrestles Simon Ruiz of Marlboro during the 2020 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City. NJ. March 5, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
ATLANTIC CITY — Griffin Jackstadt seems to make history every time he steps on to the mat these days.
The Barnegat High School senior became the first wrestler in the school’s 14-year history to win a region title last. On Thursday, he became the first Bengal to reach the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Jackstadt is one of just five area wrestlers still in the mix for a state title after the first day at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Southern Regional’s Conor Collins, Robert Woodcock and J.T. Cornelius, St. Augustine Prep’s Mike Misita and Jackstadt each won their preliminary and prequartfinal matches.
The second round of wrestlebacks will start at 9 a.m. Saturday with the quarterfinals to follow at 11.
“This is amazing,” Jackstadt said. “This is something I never could have imagined. All the stars are aligning right now. I’m here.”
Jackstadt’s personality shines through when he competes and even moreso in post-match interviews.
“I love being the face of Barnegat,” he said with a smile. “I’m the self-proclaimed pride of Barnegat. I’m trying to do what I can to get the town on the map.”
Jackstadt is the No. 6 seed at 285 pounds and opened the tournament with a 3-0 decision against No. 27 Richard Herrera of Somerville in the prelims.
Jackstadt led Colts Neck’s Thomas Lidondici 2-1 in the third period in the prequarterfinals until a stalling call tied the score 2-2.
But Jackstadt came through with a takedown with 20 seconds left for the 4-2 decision.
“I was hoping I could cruise, and that just didn’t work,” Jackstadt joked. “I got hit (with the stalling call), and I figured I probably deserved that. But I knew I had to get the takedown. It felt amazing.”
This is Jackstadt’s second time reaching the state tournament, but things are different this time around.
“Last year I went in saying if I win a match it would be cool. It was a cool experience and something a lot of people can’t do. This year I’m on a mission.”
Jackstadt has committed to play football at the University of Pennsylvania next season but said he isn’t done wrestling. He even caught a break on the other side of his bracket as third-seeded Joseph Teresi of Ocean Township was upset by No. 14 Hector Lebron of Dwight Morrow.
“My goal all year was to get on the podium,” Jackstadt said. “This brings me one step closer. It feels really good.”
Southern Regional sent an area-best eight wrestlers to the state tournament.
Woodcock is making his third and final trip to states and is looking to reach the podium for the first time. He opened Thursday with a second-period pin.
The Air Force Academy commit followed that up with a methodical 15-4 major decision against Elijah Lugo of Wayne Valley. The win was Woodcock’s 100th career win.
“It would have been nice if it was in the finals but it’s still pretty nice,” Woodcock said with a smile.
Woodcock is seeded fifth at 160 pounds and will face fourth-seeded Harrison Hinojosa of Camden Catholic.
“When I first came down here and wrestled in front of all these people I was scared,” Woodcock said. “Now it’s like whatever. It’s just a match against another kid. You just have to go out there and wrestle you're best. You have to stay focused and go out there and win.”
Collins was impressive in his first trip to states. The Southern Regional freshman is seeded 11th at 106. He won a 6-0 decision in the prelims and then a 6-2 decision against No. 6 Taisei Kurachi of River Dell. Collins will bring a 38-2 record into the second day of the tournament.
“This is something I have always wanted to do, and now it’s a reality,” Collins said. “I’ve watched this a bunch of times, and I never really thought it would be me, and now it’s a reality for me that I’m down here.”
Collins has a tough match ahead of him in the quarterfinals with third-seeded Evan Tallmadge of Brick Township. Tallmadge is ranked fifth in the country by InterMat.
“I came in here thinking I could place and that’s what I hope to do.”
Misita is a returning state place winner and is seeded second at 195 pounds. He had a pin in the prelims and then won an 8-1 decision to advance to the quarterfinals where he will face No. 7 Tommy Goodwin of Pequannock.
Cornelius won a 4-2 decision in his opener Thursday and then advanced to the quarterfinal with a pin. He is seeded seventh at 285 and will face No. 2 Marcus Estevez of Franklin.
Wrestling Crowd
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
Wrestling Crowd
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
spt_wrestling
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.