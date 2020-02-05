Barnegat High School football coach Rob Davis said any collegiate program that landed Isaiah Gerena would not regret its decision.
And the senior earned the chance to prove that in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Gerena signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to NCAA Division I Morgan State University on a full academic and athletic scholarship. The 17-year-old Barnegat Township resident plans to major in accounting.
“It was a great fit for me," Gerena said. "I really liked it a lot, and there were so many opportunities for me there. The coaching staff really impressed me, and the education is very good there. It was just a great spot to progress my athletic and academic career.”
Last season, the Bears finished 3-9 (2-6 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) under first-year coach Tyrone Wheatley, who was previously the running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18) and the Buffalo Bills (2013-14).
Wheatley also played for the New York Giants (1995-98) and the Oakland Raiders (1999-2004). Morgan State has many other coaches with NFL experience, including wide receiver coach Derrick Alexander (nine-year wide receiver in the NFL), which influenced Gerena's decision.
“I want to be a different type of player for them," said Gerena, who aims to start as a freshman for the Bears. "The program is rebuilding right now, so hopefully I can help make an impact, work with everyone to get better, and help them make noise in the FCS playoffs."
Gerena played tight end and defensive end for the Bengals. He had 31 receptions for 399 yards and had 43 total tackles (seven tackles for loss) and a sack.
Gerena, who transferred just before this season from Holy Spirit, was a first-team Press All-Star. Barnegat finished 5-4.
“It was really nice to have him this season," Davis said. "We were a very young and inexperienced team, and he brought big plays and leadership. That showed with the way he went about practice and games. He was a really mature player on our team."
Gerena said it was a "family decision" that he decided to transfer schools. He initially played for the Spartans after he met former Spirit coach Bill Walsh at a football camp in eighth grade.
Walsh, who was a major part of the Holy Spirit community and influenced and inspired countless football players and students, died Nov. 15 after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Gerena, who was a first-team Press All-Star as a junior with the Spartans, praised Walsh for recruiting him.
"I am thankful for everything that Holy Spirit gave me," Gerena said. "They taught me a lot about football. I don't know if I'll be here without them. I still have a good relationship with them and have friends (there). I will always be grateful for everything."
But being able to play for Barnegat as a senior was special.
“It was good to play in front of that crowd," Gerena said. "My brother (Ricky, 23) played there (at Barnegat). I was just happy to go out there and showcase my talents and get ready for the next level.”
Gerena also plays basketball for the Bengals.
“He will do well (at Morgan State)," Davis said. “I’m really excited for him and his family. He has a bright future ahead of him.”
