After a late-season surge, the Barnegat High School girls volleyball team earned the 31st seed in the state Group II bracket.
The Bengals then played spoiler, eliminating their higher-ranked opponents one round at a time. But their incredible run came to an end Wednesday.
Barnegat fell 2-0 to third-seeded Demarest in the semifinals. Game scores were 25-10, 25-19. Demarest (20-4) will travel to top-seeded Rutherford for the championship Saturday.
Barnegat’s Gilana Fitzmaurice had a team-leading five blocks and added three kills. Nina Soberano had 11 digs. Veronica Tikhomirova had four kills and two aces.
Barnegat, which started 4-7, finished 15-11. The Bengals had an eight-match winning streak prior to Wednesday, including knocking off second-seeded Ramsey 3-1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-19) in the first round last Tuesday.
The Bengals followed that with a 2-0 (25-16, 25-21) win over 15th-seeded Madison in the second round Thursday. They followed that up with a 2-1 (17-25, 25-18, 25-9) victory over 26th-seeded Voorhees in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Southern loses in Group IV semis
Fourth-seeded Southern Regional lost 2-0 to North Hunterdon on Wednesday. North Hunterdon (27-2) won 25-21, 25-8.
The top-seeded Lions will host the winner of 10th-seeded East Brunswick and third-seeded Williamstown in the final Saturday.
The Rams, previously on a 16-match win streak, also lost to North Hunterdon on Sept. 14. Southern finished its season 32-4.
— Patrick Mulranen
