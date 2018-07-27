Barnegat rising senior Sean Morris has committed to play football at Division 1 Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
I am extremely blessed and honored to announce that I will be furthering my academic and Division 1 athletic career at the College of the Holy Cross! #SADERSRIS1N9 pic.twitter.com/6op76aIobr— Sean Morris (@SeanMorris8930) July 27, 2018
As a junior, Morris caught 54 passes for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also made 49 tackles, 17 for losses.
In the last 11 years, including Morris, Barnegat has put 46 Players into college football programs.
Morris also had offers from Bucknell; Robert Morris; Kent State; Old Dominion; Sacred Heart; Holy Cross; Army; Lafayette; Colgate, Elon, Richmond, Penn, and Delaware.
