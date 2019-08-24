The Barnegat High School football team advanced to the South Jersey Group II playoffs last fall for the first time in four years.

The Bengals had back-to-back 5-5 seasons in 2016 and 2017, but finished 7-3 last season, including a crucial victory over Shore Conference B South Patriot Division rival Shore Regional.

But continuing that success could be difficult.

The Bengals lost 19 seniors to graduation, and will feature many inexperienced players heading into the upcoming season.

The team only returns 10 seniors, but not all of them will start.

Barnegat finished .500 or better in eight of the last nine seasons under 13th-year coach Rob Davis.

“We lost a lot of key kids, and that hurts,” Davis said. “We are young, but we always want to make the playoffs. That’s our goal, and we are always going to be competitive every week to hopefully get there.”

Griffin Jackstadt, a senior two-way lineman, expects the Bengals to make the playoffs and win the conference title.

The 17-year-old, who recently verbally committed to Penn, understands the youth on the roster and the departure of some key players, but believes the team can pick up where it left off in 2018.

“We want to have another great year, and not miss a beat,” Jackstadt said. “Everyone wants to win, (and) we want to start this season right and get back into the playoffs.”

Matt Scott, a wide receiver and free safety, is looking forward to his senior season. Scott missed time last year because of an injury.

Along with Jackstadt and Scott, the Bengals return senior offensive lineman and linebacker Dominic Aneses, senior quarterback and linebacker Matt Verneri and junior two-way lineman Robert Armstrong Jr.

“It’s a very young team,” said Scott, 17. “We’ve got some skill players coming back, but it’s a whole new game right now.

“The goal is the playoffs. It’s going to be hard to get there, but we are going to keep pushing.”

Davis said for the Bengals to earn another playoff berth, the underclassmen and inexperienced players need to develop.

“The kids are very great to coach,” Davis said. “We are going to be young, but when you are young, you are excited (about the future). It’s going to be their time to shine.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

