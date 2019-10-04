Barnegat High School girls tennis won 3-2 Friday over Cedar Creek in a round one South Jersey Group II match.
Paige Menegus beat Chloe Golebiewski for Barnegat (9-9) 6-3, 6-3 at third singles.
Caitline Anderson and Ava Baker defeated Tarani Nethagami and Kat Pacheco at first doubles 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
Haley Jencik and Kiara Montanez took second doubles, beating Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwec 6-3, 6-2.
Charisse Tigrado won first singles for Cedar Creek (5-9) over Madison Linton 6-1, 6-1.
Jenna Crawford took second doubles over Lily Spagnola 6-0, 6-0.
Barnegat will play Haddonfield in round two on Oct. 8.
Girls tennis
SJ Group IV first round
Millville 4,
Toms River North 1
At Millville
Singles—Anna Azari M d. Anna Strucki 6-4, 6-2. Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Sophia Martinez 6-2, 6-0. Karleigh McCafferty M d. Lindsay Carr 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan M d. Hannah Kaufman and Rebecca Mendoza 4-6, 6-1. Kaylee Steiner and Julia Sarama T d. Rebecca Butcher and Emily Bishop 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
Records—Millville 14-6, Toms River North 1-7.
Millville will play the winner of Easter vs. Freehold Twp. on Oct. 8.
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Howell 0
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles—Sam Phung E d. Alana Veysman 6-1, 6-0. Ema Cadacio E d. Elli Warren 6-0, 6-0. Jamie Theophall E d. Brooke Green 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall E d. Morgan Burger and Lianna Zacharczyk 6-0, 6-0. Emma Lynch and Cecilia Munoz E d. Emily Ping and Rhiannon Szabo 6-1, 6-1.
Records—EHT 13-2.
Egg Harbor Township plays Southern Regional on Oct. 8.
Southern Reg. 5,
Washington Twp. 0
At Southern Reg.
Singles—Jayna Dunwoody S d. Clara Fok 6-0, 6-0. Ella Brown S d. Paige Tatus 7-5, 6-2. Cristina Ciborowski S d. Kristina Diaz 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates S d. Kylee Jones and Raina Saraiya 6-3, 6-2. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg S d. Jenna Epley and Elyssa Koerner 6-2, 7-5.
Records—Southern Reg. 10-3-1, Washington Twp. 4-7.
Southern plays Egg Harbor Twp. on Oct. 8.
SJ Group II first round
Oakcrest 5,
Pinelands 0
At Oakcrest
Singles—Saloni Garg O d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0. Sydney Groen O d. Britney Azarra 6-0, 6-1. Anshruta Chidananda O d. Angie Papa 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh and Alexi Phommathep O d. Holly Meyer and Alyssa Hadzovic 6-2, 6-0. Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford O d. Emily Kaszuba and Kira Mott 6-2, 6-4.
Records—Oakcrest 13-5, Pinelands 2-11.
Oakcrest will play the winner of Triton vs. Sterling on Oct. 8.
Seneca 5,
Pleasantville 0
At Seneca
Singles—Ariana Brown S d. Yani McNeil 6-1, 6-0. Rylee Morrison S d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-0, 6-1. Kierstyn Fenimore S d. Imane Wicks 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Lara Narkiewiecz and Abigail Lewis S d. Christie Paul and Diana St. Martin 6-1, 6-2. Ella Worrell and Jessica Witten S d. Keanni Dupont and Ke'Najia Jamison 6-1, 6-0.
Records—Seneca 10-3, Pleasantville 1-8.
Barnegat 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Barnegat
Singles—Charisse Tigrado C d. Madison Linton 6-1, 6-1. Jenna Crawford C d. Lily Spagnola 6-0, 6-0. Paige Menegus B d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles—Caitlin Anderson and Ava Baker B d. Tarani Nethagami and Kat Pacheco 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Haley Jencik and Kiara Montanez B d. Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwec 6-3, 6-2.
Records—Barnegat 9-9, Cedar Creek 5-9.
Barnegat plays Haddonfield in the second round on Oct. 8.
Other matches
Ocean City 5,
Vineland 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. Julia Holmes 6-0, 6-0. Brynn Bowman O d. Krishna Patel 6-2, 6-0. Kate Carter O d. Lily Fisher 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Ashley Devlin and Emily Tumelty O d. Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti 7-6 (7-4), 0-6, 10-8. Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes O d. Kyra Hall and Marissa Marchese 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Ocean City 10-2, Vineland 9-6.
Absegami 4,
Atlantic City 1
At Atlantic City
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Juliette Loftus 6-1, 6-0. Olivia Hughes A d. Madison Condurso 6-0, 6-1. Kaelin Kwok A d. Mayla Burns 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1.
Doubles—Emily Monacello and Kylie Kaukeano A d. Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano 6-2, 6-1. Aleeza Moschella and Lilynn Custodio A d. Ajra Jabin and Serena Su 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Records—Absegami 6-9, Atlantic City 4-10.
Wildwood 5,
Gloucester Catholic 0
At Gloucester Catholic
Singles—Laila Rios W d. Erin Walton 6-2, 6-2. Shayna Carter W d. Sara Reed 6-0, 6-2. India McClendon W d. Grace Stewart 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles—Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios W d. Alexis Fitzgerald and Brianna Mazanec 6-2, 6-2. Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias W d. Zyonnie Sealey and Olivia Woodring 6-3, 6-4.
Records—Wildwood 2-8, Gloucester Catholic 0-8.
From Thursday
Lower Cape May Reg. 4,
Delsea Reg. 1
At Lower Cape May Reg.
Singles—Emily Worster, LCM d. Shannon Rehman 6-3, 6-4; Viktoria Simonsen LCM d. Yazmin Rodriguez 7-6, 6-2; Delaney Brown LCM d. Gabby Genna 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Abby Sachs-Hope Sandhoff LCM d. Adrianna Rappleye-Dasia Liberati 6-2, 6-2; Leah Fulton-Madison Ayres D d. Sophia Levin-Riley Sullivan 6-3, 0-6, 7-6.
Records—Lower cape May 11-3; Delsea 5-8.
Lower Cape May will play the winner of West Deptford vs. Deptford on Oct. 7.
