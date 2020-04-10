With the college baseball recruiting world in turmoil because of COVID-19, the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville is trying to restore some order.
The center is offering recruiting profile web pages for players who train at the facility. Players who don’t train at the facility can create a page for a fee.
The system is designed to help local high school baseball players connect with colleges. Players who train at the center would be able to have their pages update regularly. The center is currently closed because of the pandemic.
“Say you come in and throw a bullpen that day and your numbers go up,” BPC co-owner Ed Charlton said. “Your page can be updated that day. We can upload video that day.”
The pages would include generic information such as date of birth, high school and travel team, height and weight. It would also include performance measurables such as 60-yard dash time for positions players and velocity and spin rate for pitchers.
“Now is the time to get it going because if we can get it ready now once the season starts or we can get back open, we can start getting guys names out there right away,” Charlton said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned college baseball recruiting upside down. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sport college athletes, meaning there will probably be less roster spots available for current high school players. College coaches also can’t evaluate and watch high school players this spring because the pandemic has postponed games.
“College baseball is going to get backed up for a couple of years,” Charlton said. “Nobody is playing. You can’t even send out video or reach out to a coach you’ve been in contact with.”
Several of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top players train at the BPC. Normally, Charlton and co-owner Mike Adams would be at high school games this time of year watching games.
Charlton says players have ordered weight equipment to the home or worked at backyard batting cages.
“Guys are uncomfortable,” he said. “They’re not used to sitting around. Parents aren’t used to having them home all the time.”
