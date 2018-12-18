Tony Santa Maria describes himself as a competitive person who does not like to lose on the baseball field.
The Atlantic County Institute of Technology junior also strives to remain humble and caring.
That attitude is beneficial.
Santa Maria verbally committed to continue his baseball career at NCAA Division I Iona University in New York on a full athletic and academic scholarship. He is the first ACIT baseball player to commit to a D-I program and only the fourth player to continue playing baseball at the collegiate level since the school began its program seven years ago under former coach Mike Anthony.
“It is a huge accomplishment for me and my school,” Santa Maria said. “I feel like we are looked down on ACIT, and we are not praised enough for our sports. So this helps a lot and I hope people look at ACIT differently.”
The 16-year-old from Absecon plans on majoring in physical therapy.
“I chose (Iona) because it felt like the right place to be,” Santa Maria said. “The school treated athletes very well, the medical program was great, and the baseball fields and the weight room all made the decision very clear.”
Santa Maria visited Iona in early November and, after his visit, made the commitment official Dec. 5. The shortstop said Iona coach Paul Panik also helped with the decision.
The Gaels finished 16-31 (10-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) last season.
“My goals are just to get in there and make an impact early for the team,” Santa Maria said. “Academically, like I said, the medical program there is great and that will be very beneficial for my education my career in the long run.”
Anthony coached Santa Maria his freshman and sophomore seasons, but will not return because he took a position as a school counselor at Mainland Regional this year.
Anthony called Santa Maria a “pioneer” for the ACIT baseball team.
“Tony was an amazing player when he came in as a freshman,” Anthony said. “He has such a great baseball IQ and is an incredible teammate. “During my time with him, we were just scratching the surface with his potential.”
Santa Maria suffered a fractured hip midway through his sophomore season, forcing him to miss the remainder of the campaign.
But he was still able to record a team-leading 26 hits in 17 games.
Santa Maria also batted .367 and had 24 runs, 13 RBIs, 11 walks, seven doubles and three triples last season. Santa Maria added 12 stolen bases.
“He has all the tools and is a complete player,” Anthony said. “He can handle big situations and can perform under pressure and carry the team, which is an indication of a good player and is a key for success.”
The Red Hawks finished 14-14 and qualified for the South Jersey Group IV tournament last season.
Santa Maria is excited for this season under first-year coach Sean Coyle, who had been an assistant coach at EHT for the past seven years.
Coyle, has been working with the team for the past month in the training and weight room, and said having a player like Santa Maria is huge for his first season.
“Having a student-athlete (with) the caliber of Tony in our program is incredible, and he will be a big piece of what we are trying to build here at ACIT,” Coyle said. “I have coached against him in the past, and I know the tools that he possesses.”
“I just want to keep playing the sport I love,” Santa Maria said. “Keep playing the sport I have been playing my entire life (since he was 3 years old) and keep chasing my dream.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.