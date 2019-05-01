Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Absegami senior first baseman Sam Muniz, right, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Oakcrest's Connor Loveland during Wednesday's Cape-Atlantic League National Division contest in Galloway Township. Muniz also scored in the third and sixth innings as the Braves won 9-4 over the Falcons. Below, starting pitcher Billy Hoff improves to 4-0 with the win.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Absegami third baseman Billy Wheatley tags out Oakcrest's Alec Rodriguez during the third inning of Wednesday's game in Galloway Township. Below, Oakcrest starter Connor Loveland delivers a pitch.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Rudy Kreutzer earned his first save of the season to lead the Absegami High School baseball team to a 9-4 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
Kreutzer, entering the top of the fourth with a 5-4 lead, pitched 3 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and allowed just four hits. The senior capped off a strong 3 2/3-inning performance from winning pitcher Billy Hoff (4-0).
Absegami third baseman Billy Wheatley tags out Oakcrest's Alec Rodriguez during the third inning of Wednesday's game in Galloway Township. Below, Oakcrest starter Connor Loveland delivers a pitch.
Absegami senior first baseman Sam Muniz, right, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Oakcrest's Connor Loveland during Wednesday's Cape-Atlantic League National Division contest in Galloway Township. Muniz also scored in the third and sixth innings as the Braves won 9-4 over the Falcons. Below, starting pitcher Billy Hoff improves to 4-0 with the win.
Absegami third baseman Billy Wheatley tags out Oakcrest's Alec Rodriguez during the third inning of Wednesday's game in Galloway Township. Below, Oakcrest starter Connor Loveland delivers a pitch.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Absegami senior first baseman Sam Muniz, right, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Oakcrest's Connor Loveland during Wednesday's Cape-Atlantic League National Division contest in Galloway Township. Muniz also scored in the third and sixth innings as the Braves won 9-4 over the Falcons. Below, starting pitcher Billy Hoff improves to 4-0 with the win.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
But Kreutzer had to overcome some adversity before he celebrated with his teammates.
Oakcrest (4-12) had bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings. But Kreutzer threw back-to-back strikeouts in the sixth to end the Falcons’ threat. And then with no outs in the seventh, he threw three straight strikeouts to seal the victory.
The Braves improved to 10-4.
“My No. 1 thing was to pound the zone and really get that cutter moving,” said Kreutzer, 18, of Galloway. “All the confidence my team has given me, all the boosts of energy, it’s really helping me and this team out a lot. If we can keep going on with this energy, I think we are going to win more.”
Kreutzer said he felt no pressure, adding that he was more relaxed because he was confident in his abilities.
“It almost seemed like he wanted it to be bases loaded,” Absegami coach Mike DeCicco said with a laugh. “But he did a great job. He really executed and, even in that last inning, he struggled to start with bases loaded and nobody out, but he struck out the side. He did a fantastic job, and I’m really proud of him, and excited for the boys.”
The Falcons’ Julian Frank singled in the top of the first inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Alec Rodriguez, which gave Oakcrest an early 1-0 lead.
But The Braves’ Sam Muniz hit a two-run shot over the left field fence in the bottom-half of the inning to regain the momentum and take a 2-1 lead.
Muniz also scored runs in the third and sixth innings.
Nick Ardente also homered and had an RBI single.
“Honestly, it felt really good to help my team out,” Muniz, 17, of Galloway said. “I was just trying to do my job and my part as a teammate, and luckily I got a good pitch to hit and I executed.
“I feel good right now. I feel this win is good momentum for us, especially against a rival team. We are going into the next game harder, stronger and with more confidence.”
Oakcrest’s Frank hit a two-run single with bases loaded in the fourth inning, driving in Andrew Powell and Paul Rivera. Both Powell and Rivera singled twice. Connor Loveland, who pitched four innings with five strikeouts, took the loss on the mound.
Oakcrest coach Sean Olson said the game was “a story of squandered opportunities,” referencing the amount of runners left in scoring positions.
But the Falcons are a rebuilding team that started four freshman Wednesday — Frank, Rivera, David Connelly and Adrian Firpo. A.J. Costantini and Gavin Healy, also freshman, even had some playing time.
“Every game is definitely a lesson,” Olson said. “You run six freshman in a varsity game, there’s a lot to be learned there. The rest of the group are primarily seniors, so they are taking it in stride and helping grow these kids. But every game, win or loss, is a learning lesson.”
DeCicco, a first-year head coach, was the pitching coach for Absegami the last two seasons. He coached the freshman team in 2016.
Sam Daggers walked three times and scored three runs. Kevin Snyder doubled, and Billy Wheatley scored a run. Adrian Ramos scored a run and had an RBI.
“Oakcrest is a tough one,” DeCicco. “Sean (Olson) and his group do a great job with those boys. It’s always tough with them, but it’s always great to get a rivalry win. And I know the boys are excited.”
