Middle Township High School’s baseball team beat Lower Cape May Regional 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Friday.
For Middle, freshman Matt Barcas hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring Ben Harris home. Luke Salvo struck out six in five innings. The Panthers improved to 1-3.
David MacDonald struck out three in 6 2/3 innings for Lower Cape May (1-2).
ACIT 19, Bridgeton 6
Aaron Ardente went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for ACIT (3-1).
Kevin Keil had a two-run double. Kyle Strouse had three singles and two RBIs. Strouse also struck out five in four innings.
Bridgeton fell to 0-4.
Softball
St. Joseph 7,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Makayla Veneziale went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for St. Joseph (3-0).
She also pitched a complete game and struck out 11.
Gabby Famelli had a double for the Wildcats.
Emily Cimino struck out eight for Wildwood Catholic (1-2). She also had a double.
From Thursday
Cedar Creek 11, Oakcrest 6
Olivia Catalina had three hit for host Cedar Creek (1-1), and Taylor D’Attalio and Gianni Luciano added three RBIs apiece.
Ally Schlee pitched a complete game and struck out five.
For Oakcrest (1-2), Gab Constantini had three hits, and Sarah Brosman had two hits. The game had 19 hits, including 10 by Cedar Creek.
Vineland 9, ACIT 0
Ivonne Gautier had two singles for ACIT (0-2). Jaiana Gautier and Alivia Klosek each added a single.
Vineland improved to 1-0.
Buena REGIONAL 14,
Cape May Tech 1
Maria Muzzarelli had two hits and two runs for Buena (2-0). Gabby D’Ottavio had three RBIs, and Oivia Dortu had two. Nat Ampole struck out six.
Cape May Tech fell to 0-2.
Atlantic Christian 13, Pilgrim ACADEMY 11
Chloe Vogel went 4 for 4 with two doubles for Atlantic Christian (3-3).
Olivia Chapman went 3 for 3 with a double and a triple. Lauren Harmon struck out five.
Analise Lopresti hit a three-run home run for Pilgrim (2-1). Jordan Tavarez had a one-run double and also struck out 13.
