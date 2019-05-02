St. Joseph High School senior Bobby Hyndman recorded his 100th career hit Thursday in a 11-2 win over Pleasantville in Cape-Atlantic League baseball action.
Hyndman went 3 for 4 in the game and Cohl Mercado was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Wildcats.
Alejandro Rosado pitched 5 2/3 innings for Pleasantville and went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double. Kevin Garcia was 3 for 4 for the Greyhounds.
No. 3 St. Augustine 10,
Bridgeton 0
Frank Torrissi got the win on the mound for St. Augustine (13-2), pitching four innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits. Kevin Foreman was 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Kyle Neri was 2 for 4 with a triple. Ryan Weingartner was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Nelson Martinez and Jorge Valentin picked up both hits for Bridgeton (3-13).
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Point Pleasant Boro. 0
Peter Hammond tripled and drove in two runs for Pinelands Reg (8-5) and Patrick Apgar went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Apgar also got the win on the mound for the Wildcats with six innings pitched, striking out nine on three hits.
Point Pleasant Boro fell to 11-4.
Atlantic Christian 10,
Gloucester Christian 0
Ryan Lomangino pitched a no-hitter and struck out 13 for Atlantic Christian (7-2). Solomon Griffith had a double and a single with three runs scored and one RBI. Luke Phillips had two hits and three runs scored and Elijah Chapman had three RBIs for the Cougars.
Cedar Creek 9,
Oakcrest 8
Nate Goodrich was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Cedar Creek (10-6). Dan DiGiovannantonio, Sean Brady, Luke Vaks, David Hagaman and Russell Riek also drove in runs for the Pirates. The Pirates pitching staff struckout a combined ten Oakcrest hitters.
For Oakcrest (4-13), Drew Robinson doubled and drove in two runs. Julian Frank was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the Falcons.
Ocean City 7,
No. 11 Mainland Reg. 1
Brandon Lashley got the win for Ocean City (12-3) in a complete game effort, allowing five hits and striking out five. Brian Backmann had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs for the Red Raiders. Joe Repetti drove in two runs.
Mark Elliott singled and scored for Mainland (8-3).
Absegami 11,
Middle Twp. 3
Sam Muniz had two hits for Absegami (11-4). Adrian Ramos struck out six.
Jake Cooper had two hits for Middle Township (3-10).
Wildwood 8,
Atlantic City 6
Nick Cripps was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Wildwood (3-7). Will Long and Corlen Vallese both doubled and drove in a run for the Warriors. Long was also the winning pitcher, throwing two innings in relief and striking out four.
For Atlantic City (2-11), Nick Abrams doubled and drove in two runs. Julio Andujar and Drew Storr drove in two runs each for the Vikings.
