The Bridgeton High School baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and beat Atlantic City 10-4 on Saturday in a Coaches vs. Cancer game at Mainland Regional High School.
The win was the Bulldogs' first ever at the eight-year event.
Winning pitcher Nelson Martinez, who had three runs and two RBIs, hit a leadoff homer in the sixth inning. After the game, he was awarded a Mike Trout signed baseball for being the player of the game.
Jorge Valentin was 2 for 3, and Camaron Dunkle was 2 for 4 with a run. Leonardo Perez scored twice. Martinez worked six innings, gave up seven hits, struck out nine and walked four. Dunkle pitched the seventh inning and struck out one. Bridgeton improved to 2-12.
For Atlantic City (2-10), Angelo Moynihan and Nick Abrams each had two hits, and Julio Andujar added a hit and two RBIs. Vikings pitcher Patrick Feehan struck out nine and walked two.
No. 2 St. Augustine Prep 8,
Old Bridge 7
St. Augustine center fielder Kevin Foreman drove in the winning run in the top of the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly. Kyle Neri doubled to start the inning and scored the winning run.
St Augustine, No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, upped its season mark to 10-2. Old Bridge is 10-5. Neri went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI in his varsity debut. First baseman Rob Ready was 3 for 5 with a run. Cole Vanderslice hit a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to make it 7-7. Alex Hunt went 4 1/3 innings and struck out six to pick up the win in relief of starter Jackson Vanesko. Kenny Levari, who also had two doubles, pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save.
Timber Creek 6,
Egg Harbor Twp. 3
Ethan Dodd led EHT with two RBIs. Robbie Petracci was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. David Appolonia also drove in a run for the Eagles.
Egg Harbor Twp. 8,
Pennsville 2
Robbie Petracci was 3 for 4 for EHT (6-7) with two doubles. Anthony Feinstein was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Ethan Dodd also contributed with two RBIs. Gus Buzby got the win on the mound for the Eagles with 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing two runs on seven hits and five strikeouts.
Softball
From Friday
Ocean City 12,
Collingswood 10
Jackie Nesi went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for host Ocean City (7-1). Abby Craige had two hits and an RBI, and Cristina Barbella hit a first-inning solo homer. The score was tied at 6-6 but the Red Raiders scored five runs in the third inning to go up for good.
Girls Lacrosse
Jackson Liberty 12,
Pinelands Regional 11
Karianna Eagle scored three goals for host Pinelands (1-9), and Jamilyn Hawkins added two. Quinn Moore had seven saves. The Wildcats trailed 6-3 at halftime. Jackson Liberty improved to 9-2.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 7,
Haddon Heights 3
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime, but the host Villagers scored five straight goals in the second half to go up 6-1. Adrianna Dodge and Anissa Serafine scored three goals apiece and Ava Hoffman added one goal. Maris Horner had five ground balls and Erin Miller added two assists. Lindsey Serafine made eight saves for the win. OLMA is 6-7.
Holy Spirit 12,
Gateway 4
Jolena Cordasco topped the host Spartans (4-7) with three goals and three assists. Leah Corkhill, Maggie Cella and Stephanie Masciullu added two goals apiece. Lauren Mevoli made six saves.
Boys Lacrosse
Ocean City 12,
Holy Ghost Prep 4
Trent Laveson led host Ocean City (11-1) with four goals, and Jake Schneider added three. Christian Kuhn and Noam Levy-Smith each scored twice. Billy Kroeger won 15 of 19 faceoff attempts and had two assists and nine ground balls. Charlie Dahl made eight saves and Collin Perro had one.
Girls Track
Mainland wins division at George Rowland Relays
The Mainland Regional girls track and field team won Division 2 at the George Rowland Relays on Saturday at Haddon Township High School.
The Mustangs, who won three events, including a tie, totaled 94 points. Emily Dirkes won the 400 meter hurdles for the Mustangs in 1 minute, 12.35 seconds. The team of Ava Broux, Dirkes, Emma Smith and Ki'yannah Sims-Hackney took the 4x100 shuttle hurdle in 1:09.27. Sophia Crozier-Carole tied for first in the high jump with Collingswood's Jaaliyah Evans as both cleared 4 feet-8 inches.
In Division 3, Bridgeton's Ashanti Simpkins won the shot put (32-0.5) and the javelin (100-4).
Buena was second to Audubon in team scoring in Division 1 with 69 points. Audubon totaled a meet-high 104. The Buena 4x400 team of Aaliyah Baez, Jylan Bragg, Aliyah White and Chaunice Murphy won in 4:31.65. Ahnaya Stamps, White, Baez and Bragg were first in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles in 1:12.46. Bridgeton tied for fifth in team scoring.
Lenape Sprint Hurdle Meet
The Millville boys team won four events. Millville took the first four places in the boys 400 hurdles, and Ebenezer Edzil won in 1:02.63 Edzil also took the 110 hurdles in 15.80. Johnell Orama captured the 100 in 11.69 and the 200 in 24.23. Millville's Bryanna Craig won the girls 400 hurdles in 1:06.64.
