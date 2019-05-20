Garrett Smith hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to lead the 16th-seeded Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a 5-3 victory over top-seed Shawnee in the first round of the South Jersey Group IV playoffs Monday.
The Eagles will play eighth-seeded Vineland in the quarterfinals a 4 p.m. Thursday. The Fighting Clan beat ninth-seeded Rancocas Valley in their first-round game.
"I talked to my guys over the weekend," EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said. "We just wanted to get into the playoffs and have that opportunity to keep playing. I am a firm believer that any team can win no matter where they are seeded. And we aren't the typical 16th seed."
Smith's blast gave the Eagles a 3-2 lead.
Robbie Petracci went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly that drove in George Shoemaker to cap the scoring.
Mike Dodd, the winning pitcher, went six innings and struck out three. He allowed just one earned run. Cory Kessler earned the save for EHT (11-11).
Connor Coolahan and Bobby Falese each doubled for Shawnee. The Renegades are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
"There were some local (high school) sports experts that gave us no shot," Carmichael said. "we are out to prove people wrong."
South Jersey Group I first round.
(6) Buena Reg. 11,
(11) Cape May Tech 1
Yan Sauri, the winning pitcher, went five innings, struck out nine and walked just two. Trevor Redziniak scored three runs, singled and had an RBI. Julian DelValle singled, doubled and scored one run.
Buena will play third-seeded Schalick in the quarterfinals Thursday.
South Jersey Group II first round.
(6) Cedar Creek 10,
(11) Pemberton 0
Russell Riek tripled, doubled, singled, walked and had two RBIs to lead the Pirates. David Hagaman, the winning pitcher, threw three innings and struck out nine. He also dubled and had two RBIs. Sean Brady doubled twice and had three RBIs. Dan DiGiovannantonio singled twice. Joe Hamill pitched two innings and struck out five.
(3) Delran 4,
(14) Oakcrest 1
Delran had six hits in the win. The Falcons, who had three hits, fell to 8-16. Delran will play sixth-seeded Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals Thursday. No other information was available.
(7) Barnegat 10,
(10) Delsea 5
The Bengals' Lukas Torres, the winning pitcher, threw four innings and struck out three. Barnegat will play the winner of 15th-seeded Cinnaminson and second-seeded West Deptford in the quarterfinals Thursday.
No other information was available.
South Jersey Group III first round.
(4) Ocean City 2,
(13) Gloucester Tech 0
Jaden Millstein doubled and scored a run for the Red Raiders. Tom Breazeale had the game-winning RBI. Gannon Brady, the winning pitcher, threw a complete-game shutout. Brady struck out nine and gave only three hits.
Ocean City will play the winner of 12th-seeded Toms River East and fifth-seeded Highland.
(6) Hammonton 6,
(11) Lacey Twp. 4
Michael Walter went six innings and struck out seven for Hammonton. Michael Oliveras and Hunter Macduff each had two RBIs.
For Lacey, Jacob Bowles doubled and had two RBIs. Jorden Jurkiewicz had two hits, including a double. Sam Sramaty pitched five innings and struck out two.
Hammonton will play the winner of 14th-seeded Timber Creek and third-seeded Moorestown in the quarterfinals Thursday.
