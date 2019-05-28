The sixth-seeded Cedar Creek High School baseball team lost to second-seeded West Deptford 2-1 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals Tuesday.
West Deptford walked off on a wild pitch.
Sean Brady had an RBI double for Cedar Creek (16-10). Steven Kaenzig pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out three.
(2) West Deptford will face the winner of (1) Haddonfield vs. (5) Haddon Heights in the South Jersey Group II final on Friday.
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
(1) Gloucester Catholic 10,
(4) Holy Spirit 0
A 10-run fifth inning by Gloucester Catholic ended the game.
Holy Spirit finished 15-8.
Top-seeded Gloucester Catholic will face third-seeded Trenton Catholic in the South Jersey Non-Public B final on Friday.
S.J. Group III semifinals
(2) Cherry Hill West 11,
(6) Hammonton 2
Nick Sylvester hit a three-run home run for Cherry Hill West. Eli Atiya got his tenth win of the season.
Further information was not immediately available for Hammonton (16-7).
(2) Cherry Hill West will face (1) Triton in the South Jersey Group III final on Friday.
South Jersey Group IV semifinals
(5) Cherry Hill East 5,
(16) Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Garrett Smith got a hit and Cory Kessler doubled to account for the only two hits for EHT (13-12).
Alec Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Joey Wright also drove in two runs for Cherry Hill East.
Fifth-seeded Cherry Hill East will face third-seeded Eastern Regional in the South Jersey Group IV championship game Friday.
Tri-County Christian Athletic Conference semifinals
Atlantic Christian 10,
Baptist Reg. 5
Solomon Griffith was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Luke Johnson tripled and had two RBIS. Ryan Lomangino had three RBIS.
Elijah Chapman got the win, striking out five.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.