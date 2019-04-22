Dan DiGiovannantonio doubled and had three RBIs to lead the Cedar Creek High School baseball team to a 14-7 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game Monday.
Cedar Creek improved to 6-4. Vineland, No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 7-2.
The Pirates’ Derion Hurless scored two runs, had two hits and two RBIs. Russell Riek scored twice and had two RBIs.
Luke Vaks, the winning pitcher, struck out 11 and walked three.
Cedar Creek scored five runs in the first inning. The Pirates outhit Vineland 12-3.
The Fighting Clan’s Nathaniel Figueroa scored a run and had two RBIs. Scott Craig and David Hunsberger each scored two runs. Zach Reynolds pitched three innings and struck out two.
Mainland Reg. 13,
Atlantic City 0
The Mustangs’ Brody Levin had two hits, including a triple, and had four RBIs. Billy Rodgers doubled and had an RBI. Kyle Goodman had two hits. Ben Bradt, the winning pitcher, struck out five.
Mainland, No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 7-1. Atlantic City fell to 2-8.
The Vikings’ Patrick Feehan pitched three innings with two strikeouts.
Softball
No. 7 St. Joseph 12,
Greenbriar East (W. VA) 2
Emily Jost went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and had three RBIs to lead the Wildcats to victory in their first game of the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
St. Joseph, No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 13-0.
The Wildcats’ Makayla Veneziale doubled and had two RBIs. Veneziale (8-0), who earned her eighth win of the season, struck out three and gave just three hits. Leilani Colaneri had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI.
St. Joseph will play the second of its five-game stint in the tournament at 10 a.m. Tuesday against Randolph High School (New York).
Holy Spirit 10,
Bridgeton 7
Sophia Pasquale hit a three-run home run, which was her third homer of the season. Gianna Gras went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Nicolette Calabrese, the winning pitcher, went five innings with six strikeouts and walked none. The Spartans improved to 3-7.
For Bridgeton (1-7), Maris Jones doubled twice. Jayda Norman and Jenna Moore each had two hits.
Buena Reg. 17,
Winslow Twp. 0
Olivia Dortu hit a home run for the Chiefs (8-3). Bridgette Gilliano, Kendal Bryant, Kacey Jones and Maddy Hand each doubled. Jones went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Nat Ampole, the winning pitcher, struck out seven and improved to 7-3. Winslow fell to 0-9.
Southern Reg. 9,
Toms River South 3
For Southern (9-3), Sarah Lally and Emily Thompson each had two RBIs. Christina D’Amodio had two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Christina D’Amodio, the winning pitcher, went four innings with two strikeouts and gave up three hits.
Toms River South fell to 6-6.
Rancocas Valley 5,
Vineland 4
The Fighting Clan lost to the Red Devils in the bottom of the ninth inning. Rancocas Valley improved to 6-4. Vineland fell to 7-4.
Boys lacrosse
Southern Reg. 10,
Mainland Reg. 9
For Southern (7-2), Ajani Steverson and Cade Johnson each had three goals. Ryan Sininsky had two assists and scored once. Aaron Hutchinson, Will Devane and Luke Bruther each scored once. Nick Stankus assisted twice. Luke Maul made 13 saves.
The Mustangs’ Dominic Gagliardi scored three goals. Colin Cooke and Nick Diez each scored twice. Cooke an assist. Jack Hassett and Patrick Taylor had one goal each, and Brandon Batz had one assist. Chris Vicchiarelli made 11 saves for Mainland (5-4).
Lacey Twp. 12,
Jackson Memorial 5
Dylan Vitale scored seven goals for Lacey (7-0). Ryan Giles scored once. Dom Waltonowski had five assists, and Chris Augustine added two. Gus Baxes made 14 saves.
For Jackson (6-2), Drew Walenty scored twice. Chad Szatkowski made seven saves.
Girls lacrosse
Haddon Twp. 13,
Millville 2
For Millville (4-5), Olivia Giordano and Julianna Giordano each scored. Elly Taylor had an assist. Leah Shaw made 12 saves.
For Haddon (7-3), Calista Burke and Peyton Moroney each scored three goals. Amanda Groeling scored twice. Madison Bradley made nine saves.
Boys volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Jackson Memorial 0
Matt Maxwell had 15 assists, four digs and three blocks. Derek Medenilla led with 11 digs. Justin Kean had 13 kills and three service points. Logan Lipositz had seven digs and five service points. The Rams improved to 15-1.
For Jackson (8-3), Konrad Bieniek had 14 kills. Nick Furlong had 13 assists, and Shane Neilan added 11.
Freehold Borough 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
For Lacey (3-6), Chris Locha led with 17 digs. Nick Majors had 16 assists, six service points and five kills.
Alex Nagy had six service points and six digs. Cameron Bassford had 12 assists and nine digs. Jarod Bowen had 10 kills, five service points and two aces.
Freehold fell to 3-6.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.