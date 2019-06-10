Cedar Creek High School's Luke Vaks made his decision for the next chapter of his baseball career.
Vaks, who just completed his junior season with the Pirates, committed this spring to play at Old Dominion University, an NCAA Division I program in Norfolk, Virginia.
"During the summer, I happened to go to an event with a lot of colleges," the 17-year-old Mays Landing resident said, referring to the PBR Future Games showcase event last year in Indiana. "At that event, I did awful. Colleges stopped looking at me.
"(Old Dominion representatives said), 'Hey, we've seen you do amazing, and we've seen you struggling. And we believe in you.'"
Before the event, Vaks had caught the eyes of the University of North Carolina, Maryland, Nebraska and several other programs.
Cedar Creek coach Ryan Flannery said he saw potential the first time Vaks stepped on the field to try out.
"He definitely (stood out)," Flannery said. "He has a live arm."
He said Vaks primarily plays second base but also is very comfortable on the mound.
The Pirates finished 16-10 this year, making it to the South Jersey Group II semifinals, which they lost 2-1 to West Deptford. In the previous round, Vaks struck out 14 in six innings en route to an 8-3 win over Delran.
With one more year of high school baseball left, Vaks could draw interest from more schools. However, the continued support of Old Dominion's baseball program was enough for him to commit early.
"I could really connect with them," Vaks said of the coaches.
"Me and (pitching coach) Mike Marron are really similar, and I just loved it. I love the fact that we could joke, and we could be serious at the same time."
Flannery said when the junior committed to Old Dominion, he made sure to thank the other schools that showed interest.
"He did reach out to a lot of the coaches and told them that he was going to commit to ODU," Flannery said. "So that's a credit to his kind of character."
The Monarchs finished 2019 with a 35-21 record. They lost to Western Kentucky and the University of Texas at San Antonio in the double-elimination Conference USA tournament but improved from the previous season by 20 wins. Coach Chris Finwood will enter his ninth season next year.
