Cedar Creek High School junior Luke Vaks made for the next chapter of his baseball career.
Vaks made the decision in April to play at NCAA Division-I Old Dominion University after he graduates in 2020.
According to Vaks, Old Dominion was the only school that still believed in him after a disappointing performance at the PBR Future Games showcase in Indiana last year.
"During the summer, I happened to go to an event with a lot of colleges," the 17-year-old from Mays Landing said. "At that event, I did awful. Colleges stopped looking at me.
"(Old Dominion representatives said), 'Hey, we've seen you do amazing and we've seen you struggling. And we believe in you.'"
Vaks had gotten the attention of the University of North Carolina, Maryland, Nebraska and several schools in the south. In the end, Old Dominion was the only school remaining.
Cedar Creek coach Ryan Flannery said he saw potential in Vaks the very first time he stepped on the field to try out.
"He definitely (stood out)," Flannery said. "He has a live arm."
The coach added Vaks primarily plays second base, but he's also very comfortable on the mound.
The Pirates finished 16-10 in 2019, making it to the South Jersey Group II semifinals where they lost 2-1 to West Deptford. In the previous round, Vaks struck out 14 in six innings en route to an 8-3 win over Delran.
Even though he still has another year of high school baseball, Vaks was confident Old Dominion was the school for him based on their staff.
"I could really connect with them," Vaks said of the coaches.
"Me and (pitching coach) Mike Marron are really similar, and I just loved it. I love the fact that we could joke, and we could be serious at the same time."
Flannery added when the junior finally committed to Old Dominion, he made sure to thank the other schools that showed interest.
"He did reach out to a lot of the coaches and told them that he was going to commit to ODU," Flannery said. "So that's a credit to his kind of character."
The Monarchs finished 2019 with a 35-21 record. They lost to Western Kentucky and the University of Texas at San Antonio to be eliminated from the Conference USA tournament, but improved from the previous season by 20 wins. Head coach Chris Finwood will enter his ninth season next year.
