Wildwood Catholic High School’s baseball team beat Cape May Tech 5-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Wednesday.
It was the season finale for the both teams. Wildwood Catholic finished the season 9-11, and Cape May Tech 7-11.
The Crusaders scored three late runs to pull away against the Hawks. No other information was available.
Wildwood softball falls
The Warriors lost 21-3 to Gloucester Catholic in their season finale. They finished with a record of 4-15.
Golf
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 174,
Jackson Memorial 179
At Charleston Springs (par 36)
S— Jeffery Reilly 41, Stephen Oakes 43, Peter Fabian 43, Jonathan Sheehan 47.
JM— Kyle Rogers 40.
Toms River North 166,
Southern Reg. 168
At Hidden Creek GC (par 36)
TRN— Connor Bekefi 36, Bill Fleury 43, Leo Kean 43, John O’Donnell 44, Anthony Mazzola 56.
S— Lasse Lehmann 39, Peter Fabian 40, Jonathan Sheehan 44, Stephen Oakes 45, Jeffery Reilly 47.
Records— TRN 18-0, S 16-4.
