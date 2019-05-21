The Wildwood Catholic High School baseball team beat host Mater Dei 7-1 Tuesday in a state Non-Public B first-round game.
Ben Church pitched a complete game, striking out 12. Church also went 4 for 4 with two doubles.
Justin Klemick was 2 for 4 with a triple.
Wildwood Catholic, the 12th seed, will play fourth-seeded Holy Spirit on Friday in the South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals.
Mater Dei was the fifth seed in the sectional tournament.
S.J. Non-Public B
first round
(4) Holy Spirit 10,
(13) Wardlaw-Hartridge 0
Holy Spirit will play (12) Wildwood Catholic on Friday in the South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals.
Boys lacrosse
Non-Public A Quarterfinals
(3) St. Augustine Prep 10
(6) Christian Brothers Academy 5
St. Augustine scored five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to beat the Colts.
The Hermits will play second-seeded Delbarton on Saturday in the Non-Public A semifinals.
Golf
From Monday
Golf
Nicholas finishes fifth at TOC, Mitnick ties for eighth
St. Augustine Prep’s Drue Nicholas shot a 1-over-par 73 Monday to finish fifth at the state boys golf Tournament of Champions at Hopewell Valley Golf and Country Club in Hopewell.
Mainland Regional’s Michael Mitnick tied for eighth place with two other players with a 76.
Christian Brothers Academy’s Jack Wall beat teammate Brendan Hansen on the second hole of a sudden death playoff for the individual title. Both shot a 70 before the playoff.
CBA won its third straight TOC team title.
Boys tennis
From Monday
South Jersey Group II final
(1) Haddonfield 5,
(2) Pinelands Regional 0
At Haddonfield
Singles—Will Oberholtzer d. Brian Delbury 6-1, 6-1; Teo Lupinetti d. Andrew Schulz 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Cole Roddy d. Arpit Gainder 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Nico Cohen-Alex Dante d. Sam Cardillo-Josh Kline 6-3, 6-2; Drew Driscoll-Mo Jishi d. Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Pinelands 15-2; Haddonfield 21-4.
Regular season
Cedar Creek 5,
Holy Spirit 0
At Cedar Creek
Singles—Sean Snyder d. Nicolas Fleming 6-0, 6-0; Andy Geffard d. Oliver Huang 6-0, 6-0; Bradley Garber d. Alex Destefano 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Colin Banta-Caiden Blanchard won by forfeit; Justin Einwechter-Chase Blanchard won by forfeit.
Records—Holy Spirit 1-9; Cedar Creek 12-3.
