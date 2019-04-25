Egg Harbor Township High School’s baseball team beat Mainland Regional 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Thursday.
Egg Harbor Township’s Mike Dodd pitched a two-hitter over the seven-inning distance with six strikeouts and three walks.
EHT (5-6) went up 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Anthony Feinstein went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Dodd was 2 for 3 with a double and a run. Ryan Alverson also went 2 for 3, and David Appolonia added a hit and a run.
For visiting Mainland (9-2), ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, Logan Petty and Devin Sharkey each had a hit, and Mark Elliott scored a run. Mustangs pitcher Ben Bradt worked six innings, allowing seven hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Southern Reg. 6,
Toms River South 5
Southern scored four runs in the fifth inning. AJ Mandell had an RBI single and Kevin Cooney had a double. Frankie Pellegrino earned the win for the Rams.
Hammonton 8,
Triton Reg. 1
Jared Beebe hit a three run home run for Hammonton (8-3). Stephen Restuccio 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI’s. Restuccio was also the winning pitcher with six innings pitched allowing one run on three hits and striking out five.
ACIT 14,
Millennium (N.Y.) 3
Ben Stiteler drive in four runs with a single and a double for ACIT (6-8). Aaron Ardente also doubled for the Red Hawks. Kyle Strouse got the win on the mound with four innings pitched allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Absegami 12,
Pleasantville 0
Billy Hoff and Adrian Ramos each threw three innings to combine on the shutout victory for Absegami with Hoff getting the win. Kevin Snyder went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Sam Muniz went 2-for-4 with a three run home run. Shane Nanek went 3-for-4 and Ray Lewis went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs for the Braves.
For Pleasantville, Sleiter Suriel went 2-for-3 with a double.
From Wednesday
Ocean City 10,
Canisius (NY) 0
Gannon Brady had a triple and three RBIs for Ocean City (7-3) and AJ Campbell also drove in three runs with two singles. Brandon Lashley improved to 4-0 for the season on the mound with five innings pitched, allowing only two hits and five strikeouts for the Red Raiders.
