Once the NFL draft was over, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson became a high school baseball fan.
Pederson spent Sunday afternoon at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, where he watched his son Joel play for Moorestown High School in the annual Al Hedelt Tournament.
"I had gone home to change my clothes, and I started getting texts from people," Oakcrest coach Sean Olson said Monday. "As soon as I got to the field, everything was already buzzing, and I realized who it was."
Pederson stood along the left-field foul line to watch the Quakers suffer an 11-inning, 8-5 loss to Cherry Hill-based King's Christian. Joel, a junior, was the designated hitter for Moorestown, which suffered its first loss of the season and is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11.
Pederson, sporting a gray Nike hoodie and jeans, also wore a walking boot, having undergone foot surgery during the offseason.
He happily signed autographs and posed for pictures during the game and took a photo with the Oakcrest team afterward.
"One of our players is a Giants fan, and he shouted, 'Go, Giants!'" Olson said. "Coach Pederson fired a pretty (good) one-liner back to him. It was all in good fun."
Pederson had spent a pretty busy week at the NovaCare Complex due to the NFL draft. The Eagles made five picks, starting with Washington State University tackle Andre Dillard in the first round.
Kingsway Regional won the tournament with a 5-3 victory over King's Christian.
"I just want to thank Coach Pederson for taking the time to come watch," Olson said. "It was a great event, and his presence made it even better."
