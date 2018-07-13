Egg Harbor Township High School rising senior Cory Kessler has committed to play baseball at Hartford University.
Proud of Cory Kessler ‘19 & his commitment to continue his education & baseball career at Hartford University where he will major in Criminal Justice w/ a minor in Homeland Security! @FieldLevel #EHTbaseball pic.twitter.com/1v4m4LhzL9— EHT Baseball (@EHTHSbaseball) July 13, 2018
Kessler, a second team Press All-Star, was a member of the Tri-Cape Carpenter Cup team earlier this summer. Kessler pitched and played infield for the eagles last season.
Last season, Hartford, who play in the American East Conference, went 26-31. However, the Hawks won the American East Conference Tournament and qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
