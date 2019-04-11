The St. Augustine Prep baseball team, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Vineland 4-2 on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Robert Ready had a home run, single and two RBIs for St. Augustine (6-1). Kevin Foreman had two singles and two runs. Cole Vanderslice went six innings and struck out three. The Prep led 3-0 after three innings. Both teams had four hits.
The Hermits improved to 4-0 in the American Division and Vineland fell to 3-1 in the division.
Ervin Bogan had two singles for Vineland (4-1). Scott Craig and Francisco Andino had a run apiece. David Hunsberger had an RBI single. Andrew Simone struck out two.
Cedar Creek 7,
Lower Cape May Reg. 5
Dan DiGiovannantonio had three singles and three RBIs for Cedar Creek. David Hagaman had two singles, and Russell Riek added a triple. Sean Brady struck out five in five innings.
Kenny Haungs had two hits for Lower Cape May (1-5). Matt Jefferis added a double. Aidan Lowry struck out three.
Salem 10,
Wildwood 2
Nick Cripps led Wildwood (1-4) with a double and run, and Corlen Vallese had a hit and an RBI. For Salem (2-6), Cody Brenneis went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Egg Harbor Twp. 18,
Bridgeton 0
Robbie Petracci led host EHT to its first win of the season, going 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and five RBIs. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Ryan Alverson and Jordan Sweeney added two hits apiece. Alex Gallagher pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks. The Eagles improved to 1-4 and Bridgeton fell to 0-7.
ACIT 9,
Atlantic City 6
Quinton Klein was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for ACIT. Kyle Bronco and Michael Hudson each had a two-run double. Tony Santa Maria added an RBI double.
Julio Andujar-Nunez had a two-run double for Atlantic City.
Softball
Atlantic City 9,
ACIT 4
Atlantic City’s Naysha Suarez was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer, two runs and three RBIs. Gabbi Hendri went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Madison Condurso was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Winning pitcher Katie Master gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked one. The Vikings improved to 4-2. For ACIT (1-5), Brooke Seelman had a hit and two RBIs.
Southern Regional 17,
Pinelands Regional 1
Southern’s Victoria Cona went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs in the Ocean County Tournament first-round game. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Sarah Lally was 2 for 2 with a home run, four runs and three RBIs. Mackenzie Torre went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Elizabeth Gosse gave up four hits, walked one and struck out one. Southern improved to 6-2 and Pinelands fell to 0-5.
Holy Spirit 19,
Pleasantville 0
Emily Magee pitched a four-inning, no-hitter for host Holy Spirit with nine strikeouts, and she had two hits. Sophia Pasquale hit a grand slam and Paige Sofield added a solo home run. Ella Lawler went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. The Spartans improved to 2-4.
Kingsway Reg. 6,
Hammonton 2
Cayla Kalani had two singles and a run for Hammonton (4-2). Mary Jane Calascione had an RBI single. Mae Trinh had one run.
Siyanna Begey was 3 for 3 with a home run and RBIs for Kingsway (5-2). Sarah Cancila had a single, double and two runs.
Lacey Twp. 11,
Manchester Twp. 1
Kailee Howard had a grand slam for Lacey (6-0). Shelby Burns had an RBI double. Sarah Zimmerman struck out 10. Zimmerman was also 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Amanda Pati had an RBI double for Manchester (3-3).
St. Joseph 15,
Cape May Tech 1
Katie Dainton was 3 for 3 with two grand slams for St. Joseph (10-0). Makayla Veneziale and Leilani Colaneri each had a home run. Gab Fanelli, Davi Jimenez and Jailyn Purnell added a double apiece.
Lily Steinman had a triple for Cape May Tech (1-4).
Salem 9,
Wildwood 4
Leah Benichou had an RBI single and a run for Wildwood (3-3). Imene Fathi had a two-run double. Jenna Hands added a single.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.