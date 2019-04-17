Billy Hoff earned his first varsity win on the mound to lead the Absegami High School baseball team to a 6-3 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National League Division game.
Hoff struck out three in four-plus innings. Adrian Ramos pitched the final three innings. Kevin Snyder went 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Sammy Muniz went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Sam Daggers scored one run and had an RBI for Absegami (6-1).
David Hagaman, who had two RBIs, pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Pirates (4-4). Russell Riek doubled.
Middle Twp. 4,
Pleasantville 3
For Middle, Drew Harris singled in the winning run in the fifth inning. Jake Cooper had two hits. John Carlson and Ryan Gallagher each singled.
Luke Salvo pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Alejandro Rosado, who also doubled, pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts for Pleasantville. Anyelo Nicasio doubled and scored a run.
Egg Harbor Twp. 7,
ACIT 1
Ethan Dodd led Egg Harbor Township with three RBIs. Garrett Smith and Alex Gallagher each had an RBI Mike Dodd pitched seven innings and allowed one run on two hits. The Eagles improved to 3-4.
ACIT fell to 5-5.
Atlantic Christian 9,
Doane Academy 2
Ryan Lomangino had a home run, two RBIs and struck out 12 for Atlantic Christian (6-2). Solomon Griffith had two doubles and two runs. Elijah Chapman had a double, a run and an RBI. Ben Noble added a single and an RBI.
Glassboro 13,
Wildwood 1
Noah Putney tripled twice, scored three runs and had three RBIS for Glassboro (8-1). Justin Tongue had two singles and two RBIs. Santino Mancini had a single and two runs. Mancini also struck out four in four innings.
Corlen Vallese singled for Wildwood (2-7).
Jackson Liberty 5
Pinelands 1
Shane Hickey went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Jackson Liberty. David Melfi went 2 for 4 and drove in a run. Kevin Ritz pitched seven innings for the win, allowing six hits and one run while striking out four. Jackson Liberty improved to 7-1.
Pinelands fell to 4-2
From Tuesday
Cape May Tech 1,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Sam Lynch hit a bases-loaded sacrifice squeeze in the bottom of the ninth inning to help CMT (5-3) win over Wildwood Catholic (4-3).The Hawks’ Joel Sheptock had two hits. James Longstreet, the winning pitcher, threw two innings and gave one hit.
The Crusaders’ CJ Deegler, Chris Cruz and Tyler Cruz each singled. Ben Church pitched eight innings with seven strikeouts.
