Shane Solari had one hit and two RBIs to lead the Holy Spirit High School baseball team to a 5-2 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League game Tuesday.
The Spartans’ Brandon Castellini, Jimmy Pasquale, C.J. Egrie, J.J. Spotts and Jake Lamonaca each scored a run. Donovan Patten pitched five innings with three strikeouts and gave two runs for Holy Spirit (2-0).
For EHT (0-1), Jordan Sweeney had an RBI. Bobby Baxter and George Shoemaker scored a run. Sean Duffy tossed 22/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Cape May Tech 6,
Middle Township 1
The game was tied at 1-1 but Cape May scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Zach Powers and Anthony Paluch each had two hits for the Hawks (2-0).
James Longstreet was the winning pitcher, giving up two hits and striking out five. Joel Sheptoch relieved in the sixth inning, allowed one hit and struck out two. Jake Cooper had two hits for Middle.
Pleasantville 13,
Lower Cape May Reg. 3
For Pleasantville (1-0), Alejandro Rosado hit a home run, doubled and had three RBIs. Yoifry Peralta went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs. Sleiter Suriel doubled and had one RBI. Edwarlin Osoario, the winning pitcher, threw two strikeouts.
For Lower (0-1), Jonas Lumbruno went 2 for 3 with a double.
Cedar Creek 11,
Southern Reg. 4
Joe Hamill went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and scored a run for the Pirates (1-0). David Hagaman had two RBIs and scored two runs. Luke Vaks doubled and had three RBIs. Hagaman pitched 21/3 innings with four strikeouts and gave two hits.
Southern fell to 0-2.
Oakcrest 10,
Atlantic City 0
The host Falcons (1-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule. Sophomore Tyler Monzo gave up two hits, struck out eight and walked three to record his first varsity win.
Wildwood 9,
Camden Academy Charter 5
Wildwood’s Ethan Burke had two doubles and four RBIs as the host Warriors opened the season with a win. Will Long added a double, a single, four runs and an RBI. Mason Foltz was the winning pitcher, with relief help from Long.
Atlantic Christian 14,
Calvary Christian 0
Atlantic Christian pitcher Elijah Chapman gave up two hits and struck out eight in the game, which ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Chapman had three hits, including a home run, scored two runs and had four RBIs. Dan Roland had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Solomon Griffith and Ryan Lomangino each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Griffith scored his 100th career run. Atlantic Christian is 2-1
Vineland 10,
Absegami 1
For Vineland (1-0), Scott Craig went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, doubled and had a stolen base. Zac Reynolds tossed six innings with two strikeouts.
Sam Daggers threw six strikeouts for Absegami (0-1).
From Monday
Wildwood Catholic 12,
Atlantic City 0
Ben Church tossed a no-hitter to lead the Wildwood Catholic baseball team to a 12-0 victory over Atlantic City. Church threw 81 pitches with 12 strikeouts and walked just one.
Mo Antonicello went 2-2 with three runs scored, and Justin Klemick scred three runs. Sean Dougherty went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, and C.J. Deegler, Chris Cruz and Tommy Bolle each scored one run.
Wildwood Catholic (1-0) did not commit any errors.
Atlantic Christian 9,
Doane Academy 7
The Cougars’ Solomon Griffith went 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Luke Phillips, Dan Roland, and senior Ryan Lomangino each doubled. Dalton Sage scored two runs.
Elijah Chapman, the winning pitcher, struck out four. Griffith earned the save, also striking out four for Atlantic Christian (1-0).
