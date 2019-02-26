Holy Spirit High School junior Brandon Castellini still has two seasons of high school baseball remaining, but he's already making plans for the future.
The standout third baseman has committed to NCAA Division I St. John's University. He will sign his national letter of intent in September.
"It felt really good," Castellini said. "To be that young and be able to say, 'I have an offer, and I committed to a Division I baseball school."
The 16-year-old from Vineland batted .260 with 20 RBIs and three home runs as a sophomore. He's also 3-1 as a pitcher with two one-hitters, one no-hitter and 23 strikeouts.
According to him, the decision to go to St. John's was a relatively easy one.
"(With) the environment there and the coaching, it was a great experience," Castellini said. "They almost made me feel like family when I went there"
The junior added that due to his faith, being at a Catholic institution like St. John's was another motivation.
The combination of both his size and baseball IQ is what truly makes the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Castellini special, said Holy Spirit baseball coach Jason Downey.
"He understood certain situations (and) where to be on the field," Downey said of Castellini as a freshman. "Most kids at that age (are raw talents)."
His sophomore season included several memorable moments, including a walk-off home run against Buena Regional on April 9 and then another go-ahead homer in the sixth inning against Buena on May 14.
Once he graduates in 2020, Castellini will join a baseball team that has won at least 40 games the last two seasons. Last season, St. John's won the Big East championship with a 7-0 shutout against Seton Hall.
For the Holy Spirit junior, however, that day can't come fast enough.
"I'd walk to the school right now and play for them," Castellini said about St. John's. "That's how serious I am about this school."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.