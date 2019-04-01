MILLVILLE — The high school baseball transformation of Alec Sachais is complete.
The Holy Spirit senior has gone from a pitcher with potential to one of South Jersey’s best.
Sachais struck out 10 and allowed one hit in six innings as Spirit beat Millville 11-0 at Mike Trout Field in a season-opening, Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.
“I was excited to be here,” Sachais said. “There were no nerves. The adrenaline was pumping. I had a great day.”
Sachais first showed promise as a sophomore. The Rider University recruit was 5-3 with a 2.55 ERA as a junior. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, the Egg Harbor Township resident is about 20 pounds heavier and throws faster than last year.
“The development he’s made in the last two years is solely because of his work ethic,” Spirit coach Jason Downey said. “He’s a true No. 1 (pitcher). He needs to be talked about in that kind of elite group this year. He’s a guy we’re going to lean on heavily.”
On Monday, Sachais found himself matched initially in a pitcher’s duel against Millville starter Dom Buonadonna on sunny but chilly day. Sachais and Buonadonna are friends and work out together in the offseason.
Sachais struck out five in the first three innings and retired the first 10 hitters he faced.
Meanwhile, Buonadonna struck out two in the first and three in the second.
"I feel like in a pitching duel I have to bring the best I have," Sachais said.
Spirit took control by scoring multiple runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. Millville extended each of those innings with shaky defense. The Thunderbolts finished with six errors.
Brandon Castellini pulled a home run over the left-field fence to give Spirit a 3-0 lead in the third.
Spartans leadoff hitter Patrick Oakes knocked in two runs and scored twice. Clean-up hitter Jimmy Pasquale went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
“We’ve put a huge emphasis on putting the ball in play,” Downey said. “Millville is historically a good team, but when you can apply pressure by putting the ball in play, that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.”
Sachais never gave Millville any comeback hopes.
The lone hit he allowed came with one out in the fourth on a bloop single to center field. The game was shortened to six innings because of the 10-run rule.
Sachais walked four, but he struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
“I think this sets a tone for the whole season,” Sachais said. “We weren’t ranked in any preseason polls, but I think people should look out for us.”
Holy Spirit;003 305 – 11 10 0
Millville;000 000 – 0 1 6
2B. Solari HS.
HR. Castellini HS.
WP. Sachais (1-0)
LP. Buonadanno (0-1)
