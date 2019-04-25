Alec Sachais is proud of his 1.62 ERA.
He’s equally proud of his 3.8 GPA.
The Holy Spirit High School senior has emerged as one of South Jersey’s top pitchers this spring.
“I really take pride in my grades and the school work I do,” Sachais said. “I feel like the ability to work hard in school translates to working hard on the baseball field. It makes you a more well-rounded person if you’re academically strong.”
Sachais is 2-1 with 31 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. The senior will pitch Friday when the Spartans meet Mainland Regional at Birch Grove Park in Northfield in a Coaches vs. Cancer game at 7 p.m.
Sachais, 17, has committed to continue his career and education at Rider University. But his performance this spring has attracted the attention of major league scouts.
An Egg Harbor Township resident, Sachais is the younger child of Anna and Mark Sachais’ two children. Sachais’ older sister, Gianna, is 22.
In a telephone interview Wednesday night, Sachais discussed several topics, including what it’s like to root for New York sports teams in South Jersey.
On what he likes about pitching
It’s the ability to have control of the whole game. You’re (involved) in every pitch. You’re locked in, focused. All the pressure is on you.
On why he chose Rider
I’m a big academic guy. I liked their business program and all the options they had for business majors. I felt like it was a good fit for me. I’m going to major in finance. I’m not decided on what I want to be yet, but it will probably be something finance related if it’s not baseball.
On his increased velocity this spring
Last year I was probably sitting around 81 to 84 mph. A big thing I worked on was I started lifting a lot more. And doing a lot off arm strengthening exercises and long tossing. I’m to 88-90 mph now and topping out at 92.
On pro scouts showing interest in him
It’s very exciting. It’s cool to think about. I never thought about myself being in this position. But I just focus on pitching well and helping my team win.
On choosing between college and signing a pro contract if he is drafted
That is a very tough decision. Me and my family have started talking about it. But I’m not even close to deciding about that yet.
On rooting for the N.Y. Yankees and Giants while living in South Jersey
My dad is from North Jersey. He grew up as a New York fan. It’s a little tough. Some of the Phillies fans think they’re the best in the league. Everyone has their own opinion. It’s always good coming into school and having everyone brag about the Eagles. But the Giants are rebuilding right now. We should be good in a couple of years.
On pitching Friday against Mainland
I love that it’s going to be under the lights. We’ve been playing them the last few years under the lights, and it’s always a really competitive game.
Q&A
Who is your favorite athlete and why?
Mike Trout. He goes about his life the right way.
Favorite food to order when out to eat
Bone-in ribeye steak
What was the last book you read?
“Moneyball”
What was the last television show you binge watched?
“That ’70s Show”
