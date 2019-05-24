The top seeded St. Augustine Prep baseball team won its South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinal game over ninth-seeded St. John Vianney 5-4 Friday.
Outfielder Jayson Hoopes made a diving catch in foul territory to secure the last out of the game for the Hermits. Robert Ready had an RBI double.
Brian Furey and Anthony Sofran both had RBI singles.
(1) St. Augustine will face (5) Notre Dame in the South Jersye Non-Public A semifinal on Tuesday.
S.J. Group I Quarterfinals
(3) Schalick 12,
(6) Buena Reg. 7
Stats were not immediately available for both teams.
(3) Schalick will face (2) Maple Shade on Tuesday.
S.J. Group III Quarterfinals
(1) Triton 1,
(9) Pinelands Reg. 0
Matt Woods had the walk-off hit for Triton.
For Pinelands, Noah Dean struck out 12.
REGULAR SEASON
Millville 14,
Bridgeton 1
Nate Goranson hit a two-run home run for Millville (14-7). Jake Parent went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Jalon Jones was 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Thunderbolts.
For Bridgeton (5-20), Angel Castro drove in the lone run. Leonardo Perez was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
From Thursday
Middle Twp. 12,
Camden Tech 2
Middle Township head coach Chuck Dougherty got the win in the final game of his 31-year career. Dougherty ends his career with a record of 305-239.
John Carlson and Drew Harris each doubled and tripled for Middle. Luke Salvo got the win for the Panthers.
From Thursday
Pilgrim Academy 13,
Calvary Academy 3
Jack Lipari pitched five innings, striking out five while also going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Pilgrim Academy. Eric Von Collin was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Charlie Baehner was 3 for 3 with three runs scored for the Pioneers.
Softball
S.J. Group I Semifinals
(2) Buena Reg. 7,
(3) Schalick 0
Bridgette Gilliano was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and two stolen bases for Buena. Natalie Ampole struck out eleven for the win. Gabby D’Ottavio also tripled for the Chiefs.
(2) Buena will face (9) Pennsville in the Group I final on Tuesday.
Boys Tennis
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Manchester Twp. 0
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Brian Delbury d. Andrew McDermott 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Schulz d. Gerardo Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Arpit Gainder d. Thomas Grille 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline d. Gavin Clark-Jeremy Bryan 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 10-7; Kieran Sundermann-Kevin Watson d. Kristopher Euler-Jaden Hoenge 7-5, 6-2.
Records— P 18-2, MT 4-14
Pinelands: B-South Champions.
