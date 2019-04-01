Brandon Lashley pitched a no-hitter to lead the Ocean City High School baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.
Lashley tossed five innings with 10 strikeouts and threw 44 strikes out of 58 pitches. Lashley also contributed offensively, driving in two and scoring two runs.
Jaden Millstein scored three runs and had an RBI, and A.J. Campbell had two RBIs. Brandyn Pokrass and Tom Breazeale each doubled, and Shane Ferry had an RBI.
Ocean City improved to 1-0. Oakcrest fell to 0-1.
ACIT 10,
Middle Twp. 0
The Red Hawks’ Kyle Bronco went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Tony Santa Maria, who was the winning pitcher, hit a two-run homer. Mike Hudson and Kyle Strouse each had two RBIs for ACIT (1-0).
ACIT’s new coach Sean Coyle earned his first victory. Coyle was previously the pitching coach at Egg Harbor Township.
Luke Salvo doubled for Middle (0-1).
Mainland Regional 6,
St. Joseph 1
Mainland (1-0) pitchers Devin Sharkey and Hunter Rich combined on a one-hitter. Sharkey started and gave up no hits and struck out 11 in five innings. Rich struck out four over the final two innings. C.J. Brown and Billy Rodgers had two hits apiece, and Rodgers and Kyle Campbell each had two RBIs.
For visiting St. Joseph (0-1), pitcher Marcos Del Valle struck out 10 and singled.
Cape May Tech 7,
Bridgeton 6
The score was tied at 6-6 but Cape May Tech scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mike Brown was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts. The Hawks outhit Bridgeton 6-3.
No other information was available.
Hammonton 3,
Gloucester Tech 1
The Blue Devils’ Jared Beebe went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Jacob Lintner went 1 for 2 with one RBI. Michael Walter tossed 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts and gave up three hits for Hammonton (1-0).
Christian De Los Santos scored lone run for GCIT (0-1).
Pinelands Reg. 4,
Lacey Twp. 1
The Wildcats’ Rian O’Rourke scored two runs and had one RBI. Bobby LeFevre went 3 for 3 and had a stolen base. Joey Ventresca, who pitched seven innings and had 16 strikeouts, had two RBIs for Pinelands (1-0).
Miles Feaster hit a home run for Lacey (0-1).
