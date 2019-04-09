The Vineland High School baseball team rallied to beat visiting Egg Harbor Township 12-10 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Vineland (4-0) was down 9-2 but scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, four in the fifth and two in the sixth. David Hunsberger had a triple and a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Evan Bogan and Scott Craig added two hits.
For EHT (0-4), Anthony Feinstein went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and five RBIs. The game had 23 hits, including 15 by EHT.
Wildwood Catholic 5,
Pleasantville 1
Crusaders pitcher Ben Church went the distance, gave up three hits and struck out eight. Justin Klemick had a RBI double, and Tommy Bolle, Sean Dougherty, C.J. Deegler and Giacamo Antonicello each added a hit. Wildwood Catholic improved to 4-1.
Sleiter Suriel, Alejandro Rosado and Adonis Diaz each had hits for the Greyhounds (1-3).
St. Augustine Prep 16,
Atlantic City 6
Cole Vanderslice was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for St. Augustine (5-1). Robert Ready was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs. Frank Torrissi struck out five.
Nick Abrams was 3 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs for Atlantic City (0-4). Luis Suarez was 2 for 3 with two runs.
From Monday
Wildwood Catholic 23,
Bridgeton 5
For Wildwood Catholic (3-1), Sean Dougherty had five RBIs and two hits. Justin Klemick and Josh Bingaman each had two RBIs. Ben Church and Giacamo Antonicello each scored three runs. Tyler Cruz, the winning pitcher, threw three innings with three strikeouts.
For Bridgeton (0-6), Leonardo Perez had two RBIs. Edwin Beteta pitched three innings and struck out three.
Softball
No. 11 Buena Reg. 10,
Absegami 3
Hailey Carano had three hits and two RBIs for Buena (5-1). Olivia Dortu was 2 for 4 with two runs. Nat Ampole struck out 10.
Kaylin Flukey had a double for Absegami (1-3). She also struck out two.
Wildwood Catholic 19,
Pleasantville 3
Mercedes Rivera was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Wildwood Catholic. Emily Cimino was 4 for 4 with four runs and three RBIs. Noelle Probst struck out 10.
Yancely Hernandez had a double and two RBIs for Pleasantville. Jocelyn Rodriguez had an RBI single. Jen Ozoria struck out three.
Hammonton 9,
Williamstown 3
Remy Smith had three singles for Hammonton (4-1). Mikaila Rodriguez was 3 for 3 with two singles and a home run. Krista Tzaferos had a single and a double. Mary Jane Calascione struck out three in a complete game.
Danielle Jeffreys had an RBI single for Williamstown (1-4). Anna Cirucci had a single and a run.
Clayton 24,
Wildwood 10
Amanda Claudio was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Wildwood (3-2). Ava Troiano had two singles and two RBIs. Imene Fathi was 3 for 4 with three runs and a double. Leah Benichou had two singles.
Clayton improved to 3-2.
From Monday
Williamstown 12,
ACIT 4
For ACIT (1-3), Ivonne Gautier and Jaiana Gautier each had two hits and two RBIs. Jordyn Harris scored two runs and had a hit. Maura Furst pitched six innings with three strikeouts.
Bayani Orr homered and had three RBIs for Williamstown (1-3). Anna Cirucci had three hits and two RBIs.
NO. 11 Buena Reg. 23,
Pleasantville 0
For Buena, Bridgette Gilliano and Katelin Egan each tripled. Reyna Torres went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Gilliano went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Amber Vazquez had one hit and scored three runs. Gabby D’Ottavio, the winning pitcher, allowed no hits.
Oakcrest 5,
Middle Township 4
For Oakcrest, Gross went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three-run double in the sixth inning to tie the score. Tunney had an RBI double in the seventh to drive in the winning run.
Middle outhit Oakcrest 6-5.
For Middle, Tori London went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Paige Fox had an RBI double and scored two runs.
From Saturday
NO. 11 Buena Regional 6,
Hammonton 4
Buena took a 6-2 lead with three runs in the fourth inning of the Rancocas Valley Elite Softball Tournament game. Gabby D’Ottavio, Olivia Dortu and Kacey Jones each had two for Buena, and Kendal Bryant tripled. Natalie Ampole was the winning pitcher. Buena (3-1) outhit Hammonton 11-9.
Cayla Kalani had a double, a single and three RBIs for Hammonton (3-1) and Mikaila Rodriguez had two hits. Marissa Passarella hit a triple.
