Ryan Lomangino threw a no-hitter, striking out 13 for Atlantic Christian in a 12-1 win over Pilgrim Academy on Wednesday.
Solomon Griffith was 2 for 2 with three runs scored. Ben Noble was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Cougars.
Wildwood 13,
Bridgeton 3
Will Long was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ethan Burke was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Wildwood. Long also pitched five innings, striking out ten.
For Bridgeton, Nelson Martinez was 1 for 2 and drove in a run. Leonardo Perez doubled for the Bulldogs. Edwin Beteta struck out six over four innings.
Pleasantville 7,
ACIT 2
Alejandro Rosado was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Pleasantville (4-15). Rosado also pitched six innings, striking out seven. Rafeal Mena-Pena was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
For ACIT (8-17), Kyle Bronco and Aaron Ardente both drove in a run for the Red Hawks.
From Tuesday
SJ Non-Public B
First Round
(7) St. Joseph 11,
(10) Holy Cross Prep 1
Marco Delvalle pitched a complete game for St. Joseph, allowing two hits, no runs, striking out six. Gage Ambruster had three hits. Austin Pustizzi, Brock Mercado, Jayden Shertel and Cohl Mercado each had two hits for the Wildcats.
Note: (7) St. Joseph will face (2) Immaculata on Friday.
Absegami 3,
Ocean City 1
Sam Muniz drove in two runs for Absegami (16-5). William Hoff allowed no runs in five innings of work, striking out one.
For Ocean City (19-4), Jaden Millstein went 2 for 4. Tom Finnegan pitched seven innings in the loss, striking out 12.
Atlantic Christian 13,
Calvary Academy 0
Dan Roland pitched a no-hitter for Atlantic Christian (12-2), striking out five. Solomon Griffth had four hits with three RBIs and three runs scored. Elijah Chapman had a triple and a single, scoring three runs and an RBI. Ryan Lomangino had three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Cougars.
Gateway Reg. 10,
Middle Twp. 1
Jake Cooper had a double and two singles for Middle (4-15).
Ryan Dipper pitched six innings, giving up one run and four hits, striking out six for Gateway (8-12).
Egg Harbor Twp. 13,
ACIT 6
Robbie Petracci was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored for EHT (12-11). Jordan Sweeney hit a two-run home run. Collin McLaughlin got the win for the Eagles, throwing 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and allowing one run on five hits.
For ACIT (8-15), Tony Santa Maria went 5 for 5. Quinton Klein drove in a run and scored twice for the Red Hawks.
From Monday
Pleasantville 9,
Bridgeton 7
The host Greyhounds (3-14) scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning. Sleiter Suriel had an RBI double in the inning and Janlouis Del Rio Cruz added an RBI single. Suriel and winning pitcher Anyelo Nicasio each had two hits. Nicasio struck out seven in four innings. For Bridgeton (5-18), freshman Camaron Dunkle hit a three-run homer, his first varsity home run. Dunkle went 3 for 3, Edwin Beteta added two hits.
Softball
Middle Twp. 6,
Cedar Creek 5
Grace Thompson doubled and Lacey Abrego struck out five for Middle Twp.
For Cedar Creek, Ally Schlee struck out five and Gianni Luciano doubled.
Lower Cape May 20,
Pleasantville 0
Mia Lund was 1 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored for Lower (4-14). Delaney Brown was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Hope Sandhoff was 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Caper Tigers.
For Pleasantville (0-16), Stacey Garcia and Wendy Morales recorded the only two hits for the Greyhounds.
From Tuesday
ACIT 13,
Cumberland 1
Jaiana Gautier was 2 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for ACIT (11-13). Brooke Seelman was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Samantha Dangler was 2 for 2 eith an RBI and a run scored for the Red Hawks.
Stats were not available for Cumberland (1-20).
Buena Regional 3,
No. 5 St. Joseph 1
Buena's Kendal Bryant had a triple and a run, and Olivia Dortu went 1 for 3 with a double and a run. Kaitlin Egan added a single and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Natalie Ampole struck out three. The host Chiefs (21-4) scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Emily Jost was 1 for 3 with a double and a run for visiting St. Joseph (27-2), The Press Elite 11's No. 5 team. Gianna Terpolilli had a single and an RBI. Wildcats pitcher Makayla Veneziale struck out five.
Boys Lacrosse
SJ Group IV
Semifinals
(1) Montgomery 16,
(5) Southern Reg. 6
Stats were not immediately available for this game
Girls Lacrosse
From Tuesday
Pinelands Reg. 12,
Oakcrest 2
Jamilyn Hawkins scored four goals and Bridget Dudas had three goals and two assists for Pinelands (4-13). Paula Handel had a goal and an assist and Quinn Moore made 19 saves in net for the Wildcats.
Stats were not available for Oakcrest (0-20).
Golf
Cedar Creek 191,
Wildwood Catholic 215
At The Shore Club(par 36)
CC— Josh Mckensie 39, John Whaley 49, Justin Cartwright 51, Michael Loper 52, Nick Kienzle 57, Rachael Kraly 61.
WC— PJ Bogle 51, Kieron Kelly 52, Jared Hopping 55, Cory Krause 57, Tommy Golden 65, Nathan Yost 65.
Birdies— CC: Cartwright, Mckensie
Records— CC 9-9, WC 1-14
Mainland Reg. 188,
Bridgeton 232
At Linwood CC (par 34)
M— Madeline Kent 43, Jake Hennelly 48, Aidan Pells 48, Xander Matik 49.
B— Brian Perez 49, Gabriela Cruz 59, William Santaz 62, Alejandro V. 62
Records- M 17-4, B 0-18
Holy Spirit 191,
Wildwood Catholic 215
At Shore Club (par 36)
HS— James Dalzell 44, Nick Stroby 45, Kevin Curau 48, Joe Pontary 54, Alex DeJean 58, Nate Vikteris 63.
WC— PJ Bogle 51, Kieron Kelly 52, Jared Hopping 55, Cory Krause 57, Tommy Golden 65, Nathan Yost 65.
Records— HS 14-3, WC 1-15
Cape May Tech 176,
Holy Spirit 191
At The Shore Club (par 36)
CMT— Chris Porto 40, Zach Johnson 43, Scott Wiltshire 45, Alyssa Hicks 48.
HS— James Dalzel 44, Nick Stroby 45, Kevin Curau 48, Joe Pontari 54.
Birdies— CMT: Porto
Records— CMT 15-3, HS 9-3
