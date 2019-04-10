Ben Bradt earned his first career victory in his first career start to lead the Mainland Regional High School baseball to an 11-1 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
Bradt struck out eight and only gave up one hit for the Mustangs (4-0), who are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
The Mustangs' Kyle Goodman hit a grand slam in the third inning. Brody Levin and Logan Petty each doubled and had an RBI. Luke Mazur had two RBIs.
For Oakcrest (2-3), Alec Rodriguez singled and had an RBI. Tyler Monzo was the losing pitcher.
Ocean City 15,
Middle Township 3
Ocean City's AJ Campbell and Tom Breazeale each hit three-run homers. The game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule. The visiting Red Raiders (4-2) had 12 hits. Winning pitcher Matt Nunan went four innings. For Middle (1-5), Luke Salvo and Jake Cooper each had RBIs.
Clayton 14,
Wildwood 6
Will Long had a triple, a run and two RBIs for host Wildwood (1-3). Ernie Troiano had a double, a run and two RBIs. Clayton (3-2) had 11 hits, including three by Joe Dantinne and Jesse Whartenby.
From Tuesday
Hammonton 7,
Williamstown 2
For Hammonton (3-0), Jared Beebe had three RBIs and homered. Gino Serechia tripled and scored a run. Jacob Lintner and Luke Attanasi each had two RBIs. Anthony Leo scored two runs. Michael Walter pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
For Williamstown (2-2-1), Mike Costanzo and Timmy Chew each had an RBI.
Millville 7,
ACIT 4
Garrett Musey, Joe Hignett, Connor Nurnburg and Omar Luis had two hits apiece for Millville (2-2). Logan Musey was the winning pitcher. Tony Santa Maria hit a three-run homer for ACIT (3-3). Both teams had seven hits.
