GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Chase Petty hurried back from a knee injury for days like Friday.
The Mainland Regional High School sophomore was 2 for 2 with two RBIs as the Mustangs baseball team clinched at least a share of the Cape-Atlantic League National Division with an 11-7 win over Absegami.
Chase’s older brother, Logan, hit a two-run home run and knocked in three runs for the Mustangs.
Mainland (17-5) and Absegami (14-5) will meet again 4 p.m. Monday in Linwood in a South Jersey Group III first-round game.
“This is exactly what I came back for,” Chase Petty said. “It feels amazing. We thought I was done for the rest of the year. To be back playing with my teammates, I love them to death.”
Chase is one of South Jersey’s most promising young players. But the shortstop/pitcher tore the meniscus in his left knee trying to extend a double into a triple during a preseason game in Florida.
“I had an awkward slide,” he said, “and tore it.”
He elected to undergo surgery April 1 to have the meniscus removed, so he could return to the field quicker.
Chase has had an immediate impact on the Mustangs since his return at the start of May. He is batting .500 (9 for 18) with five runs scored and four RBIs. The Mustangs are averaging nearly eight runs per game with him in the lineup.
“His injury was a heartbreaker for our team,” Logan said. “Since he’s been back he’s been mashing the ball, getting on-base. It’s awesome.”
On the mound, Chase threw a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Holy Spirit last Saturday.
“It’s different when he’s on the mound,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “He throws with so much velocity and so much confidence. The pace of the game is better. The kids are ready to make plays.”
Chase also wanted another opportunity to play another season with Logan, a senior first baseman.
Chase was on first base when Logan hit a home run to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead they never relinquished.
“I hit a fastball up at the letters,” Logan said. “I love to hit there.”
Friday’s game had a quirky feel because the teams will meet again Monday. That contest should be one of the better pitching matchups of the first round of the playoffs, with Chase scheduled to face Absegami standout Sam Daggers.
“We don’t pick up at 11-7 on Monday,” Kern said.
Mainland Regional 261 001 1 — 11 9 0
Absegami 101 001 3 — 7 6 4
2B — ML.
HR — ML. L. Petty
WP — Levin
LP — Hoff
