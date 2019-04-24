Nate Goranson drove in Dom Buonadonna in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the Millville High School baseball team to a 5-4 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles had the bases loaded in the top of the ninth and 10th innings, respectively, but the Thunderbolts were able to escape. EHT outhit Millville 12-5 in the game.
Millville improved to 7-4.
Buonadonna, a senior, scored two runs, had two stolen bases and doubled. Garrett Musey doubled twice and scored a run. Logan Musey, the winning pitcher, threw four innings with three strikeouts.
For EHT (4-6), Robbie Petracci had three hits, including a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Anthony Feinstein scored two runs. Frank Wright, the losing pitcher, went 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and gave up two hits.
Absegami 18,
Atlantic City 3
Mike Syroczynski picked up his first win of the season for Absegami, striking out three and allowing one hit in three innings. Freshman Krish Sheth collected the first hit of his career. Ray Lewis and Billy Wheatley each had three hits for the Braves.
Angelo Moynihan went 3 for 3 including a double for Atlantic City. Patrick Feehan had two hits and two RBIs. Julio Andujar had an RBI for the Vikings.
No. 2 St. Augustine 4,
Buena Reg. 1
Cole Vanderslice had two hits, including a triple, two RBIs and scored a run. Kevin Foreman and Robert Ready each doubled. Kenny Levari had one hit and one RBI. Jayson Hoopes, the winning pitcher, went six innings with 10 strikeouts and gave just two hits.
St. Augustine, No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-2.
For Buena (6-4), Louie Levari and Luis Sauri each had a hit. Jake Guglielmi scored the lone run. TJ Cheli pitched six innings with four strikeouts.
Bridgeton 12,
Penns Grove 2
Nelson Martinez hit a two-run home run for Bridgeton (1-12), his third of the season. Gerardo Soriano had an RBI single. All nine Bulldog starters got a hit. Pitcher Leonardo Perez earned his first varsity victory on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits, walking four and striking out seven.
Cherokee 15,
Oakcrest 3
Alec Rodriguez had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Oakcrest (2-9). Anthony Firpo scored two runs. Paul Rivera scored one run. Chris Gehring pitched two innings with one strikeout.
For Cherokee (4-4), Zach Bernard had two RBIs, scored one run and doubled. Jared Gore scored a run and doubled. Michael Castellano scored three runs. Andrew Walters pitched four innings with three strikeouts.
From Tuesday
Wildwood Catholic 1,
St. Joseph’s Collegiate Prep (New York) 0
The Crusaders’ (5-3) Giacomo Antonicello doubled in Tommy Belansen the seventh inning for the lone run of the game played in the Ripken Experience, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Ben Church pitched a complete-game shutout, string out six and walked none. Church gave just two hits. Tyler Cruz and Antonicello each singled and doubled.
Ocean City 4,
Frontier Central (N.Y.) 1
Brandyn Pokrass doubled, scored a run and had an RBI to lead Ocean City to victory over Frontier Central in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tom Finnegan, the winning pitcher, threw five innings with seven strikeouts and gave just one hit.
Shane Ferry also doubled and had an RBI as the Red Raiders improved to 6-3.
Golf
Cedar Creek 177,
Oakcrest 180,
Absegami 214
At Vineyard National at Renault Winery (par 36)
O—Vivek Kolli (42), Dan Hardy (42), Nolan Harring (47), Cassie Booth (49).
A—Brian Deviney (51), Andrew Waldman (51), Will Stanwood (53), Shane McNew (59).
CC—Josh McKensie (43), John Whaley (44), Justin Cartwright (45), Mike Loper (45).
Records— CC 7-4; O 4-5; A 6-7.
Wildwood 203,
Pitman 206
At Shore Club (par 36)
P— Jake Kowalski 40, Jenna Georgette 52, RJ Johnson 54, Michael Franchi 60.
W— Tyler Tomlin 47, Jaxon Tomlin 48, Divad Reyes 54, Jared Lopez 54.
Records— Wildwood 3-3, Pitman 4-4.
St. Joseph 202,
Buena 216
At Pinelands GC (par 36)
B— Jon Burns 50, Trivigno Scotti 54, Nick Kotova 55, Ethan Weiss 57.
SJ— Brad Lomax 42, Adam Monacelli 53, Aiden Greenwood 53, Jake DeMarco 54.
Records— St. Joseph 2-5, Buena 0-7.
Boys Tennis
Mainland Reg. 5,
Delsea Reg. 0
At Delsea
Singles— Anand Thakkar M d. Charles Dalisay D 6-3, 6-2; Santo Carroccia M d. Drew Gant D 6-1, 7-5; William Ong M d. Josh Lewbart D 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles— Daniel Wise-Ryan Pellegrino M d. Jimmy Keenan-Ethan Mattson D 6-2, 6-1; Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia M d. Cole Lachowicz-Joe Lopresti D 6-1, 6-2.
Records— Mainland 8-1, Delsea 7-3.
From Tuesday
Mainland Reg. 3,
Rancocas Valley 2
At Rancocas Valley
Singles— Dhruv Modi RV d. Anand Thakkar 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Jatin Modi RV d. Santo Carroccia 6-4, 6-1; William Ong MR d. Dayton Tenn 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Daniel Wise-Ryan Pellegrino MRd. Gavin Fernan-Matthew Prescavage 4-6, 6-4, 8-6; Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia MR d. Michael Krouse-Matt Lontoc 6-0, 6-2.
Records— MR 8-1; RV 5-3.
