Millville High School rising senior Dominic Buonadonna verbally committed Saturday to continue his education and baseball career at the State University of New York at Binghamton.
The 17-year-old right-handed pitcher/outfielder said he also had offers from Wagner College and Bryant University.
“The coaching staff was the deciding factor for me. They really made me feel like I was at home,” Buonadonna said of his meeting with the Bearcats coaches this month. “The academics are really always big for me, and they’re known as a public Ivy (League university), and that really helped in my decision.”
Buonadonna had a 2.90 ERA in 31 1/3 innings for the Thunderbolts last season. He struck out 44. His performance helped the Thunderbolts go 11-8. He received a Cape-Atlantic League American Division honorable mention, as chosen by the league's coaches.
"There's no doubt in my mind he will succeed at the next level," Millville coach Roy Hallenbeck said. "He's a tough kid. He handles failure well and uses it as fuel to get better. Binghamton got themselves a good one."
The Bearcats, an NCAA Division I program, went 18-30-1 (9-15 America East Conference) last season.
During his visit to Binghamton, Buonadonna met with Tim Sinicki, who has coached the Bearcats for the past 26 seasons, and two other members of the coaching staff. Sinicki has led the Bearcats to four NCAA Regional berths and three America East championships.
In each of the past five years, at least one Binghamton player has been an MLB draft pick, most recently Nick Wegmann, who was chosen by the Seattle Mariners in the 34th round in June.
The opportunity to possibly play professional baseball someday is one of his goals, Buonadonna said.
“As soon as I committed, I talked to my family, and my next goal is to hopefully make it big one day. I’m going to keep working hard at that, and hopefully that pays off,” Buonadonna said.
With his senior year approaching, Buonadonna said he is relieved to have the decision made and can focus on helping the Thunderbolts.
“I really just want to be a team player and hopefully be a great teammate and a leader for this team and win us a couple of big games,” Buonadonna said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.