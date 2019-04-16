St. Augustine Prep’s baseball team beat Millville 6-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division matchup Tuesday.
Dylan Broomell had the go-ahead two-run double in the fourth inning for St. Augustine. Cole Vanderslice had two runs, an RBI and a triple. Kenny Levari added an RBI double. The 8-1 Hermits are ranked second in The Press Elite 11.
Nate Goranson had two singles, a double and two runs for Millville (3-4). Connor Nurnburg had an RBI double. Omar Luis added a double. Dom Buonadonna struck out 10 in six innings.
ACIT 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 4
ACIT’s Kyle Bronco went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI, and he scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a wild pitch.
Kevin Keil hit a two-run single. Steve Graziano was the winning pitcher, striking out five in 3 2/3 innings. The Red Hawks improved to 5-4. For Lower Cape May (1-6), Jonas Lumbruno hit a three-run homer.
Atlantic Christian 13
Baptist Regional 1
Dan Roland homered twice and doubled, scored three runs and had five RBIs for Atlantic Christian.
Ryan Lomangino hit a double and two singles and scored two runs. Solomon Griffith had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Atlantic Christian improved to 5-2.
Egg Harbor Twp. 17,
Atlantic City 0
Anthony Feinstein had a single and four RBIs for Egg Harbor Township (2-4).
Garrett Smith had a home run, two singles and three RBIs. Cory Kessler had three singles and three RBIs. Kessler also struck out 12 in five innings.
Luis Suarez singled for Atlantic City (1-6).
Softball
No. 6 Vineland 8,
Bridgeton 0
For Vineland (6-3), Zoe Frisko had three RBIs and two runs scored.
Devin Coia had two RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Barbera had three hits and scored three runs.
Nicole Ortega, the winning pitcher, pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts.
Vineland is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
For Bridgeton (1-5), Amber Rogers pitched six innings and struck out one. Mariaisabel Marquez, Mikayla Thompson-Young and Maris Jones each singled.
Ocean City 12,
Absegami 1
For Ocean City (5-1), Cristina Barbella had four RBIs and scored three runs.
Alex Vitola had three RBIs and scored two runs.
Ashley Vitiello pitched five innings and struck out six. Barbella homered, and Bella Mavilla tripled.
For Absegami (3-5), Rhiannon Ginnetti scored a run.
Veronica Perkins, Emily Martin, and Natalie Flynn each singled. Kaylin Flukey pitched four innings with one strikeout.
Middle Township 18,
Lower Cape May Reg. 5
The score was tied 5-5 after four innings, and the visiting Panthers (4-4) scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, five in the sixth and seven in the seventh.
Victoria London had a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Paige Fox went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Grace Thompson was 1 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Lacey Abrego was the winning pitcher.
For Lower Cape May (2-5), Emma Muldoon was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Delaney Brown went 2 for 2 with a run.
Atlantic Christian 17,
Baptist Reg. 2
Olivia Chapman went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and a grand slam for Atlantic Christian (5-3).
Lauren Harmon struck out eight.
For Baptist Regional, Faith Carter went 2 for 2. Baptist fell to 0-1.
Clayton 24,
Wildwood 7
Leah Benichou had two singles, two runs and an RBI for Wildwood (4-4).
Jenna Hans had a double and a triple. Laila Rios added a double.
Clayton improved to 6-2.
Egg Harbor Township 21,
Atlantic City 2
Zoe Bork went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and five RBIs for visiting Egg Harbor Township.
The game ended after four innings. Winning pitcher Haley Korsak struck out nine.
Atlantic City’s Grace Dischert was 1 for 2 with an RBI single.
Brick Memorial 3,
Southern Reg. 1
For Southern (6-3), Jackie Herrera had two hits and scored a run.
Tatiyana Ford, who had an RBI, pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.
For Brick Memorial (5-2), Jenna Pfister pitched a complete game and struck out 11. Carleigh Luzzo, Casey Murphy and Kiara Richards each doubled.
Lacey Twp. 16,
Pt. Pleasant BoroUGH 3
Savannah Styler had five RBI’s including a triple for Lacey.
Anna Cannizzaro won her second game of the season, giving up three runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Madison Smith and Shelby Burns each had 3 RBI’s.
Pt Pleasant scored their three runs on a bases loaded triple by A. DeSantis in the 3rd inning.
Schalick 22
Cumberland REGIONAL 8
Kristina Cagle hit two HR’s and five RBIs for Schalick. April Laury, Alyssa Tirelli and Carly Endres all had three RBIs each.
Sarrina Gonzalez led Cumberland with three hits in four at-bats. Dana Coulter and Heavyn Perez each recorded two RBI’s and a double.
Cumberland fell to 0-7.
From Monday
Pilgrim Academy 11,
Calvary Academy 6
Abby McIntyre and Mackenzie Smith each tripled for Pilgrim. Jordan Tavarez had 15 strikeouts in her fourth win of the season.
The game was initially scheduled to be played at Pilgrim Academy, but was relocated to Calvary Academy due to poor field conditions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.