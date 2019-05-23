VINELAND — The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team acknowledges big hits and key defensive plays by doffing their camouflage hats.
"I forget how it started," senior outfielder Robbie Petracci said with a laugh. "Someone said something funny one day, and I said, 'That deserves a tip of the cap.' We've been doing it ever since."
The Eagles tipped their caps a lot Thursday during yet another playoff victory. EHT, the No. 16 seed in the South Jersey Group IV tournament, earned its second straight win with an 8-1 victory over No. 8 Vineland in the quarterfinals.
EHT, which beat top-seeded Shawnee in the first round, will play No. 5 Cherry Hill East or No. 13 Howell, which was rescheduled to 2 p.m. Friday, in the semifinals Tuesday. A win would put them in the South Jersey final for the first time in program history.
"We got off to a slow start, but we never lost faith in each other," said Petracci, who is headed to Old Dominion University in the fall. "We knew if we could just get into the playoffs, we had a chance to do something special. We wanted to be that No. 16 seed that other teams don't want to run into."
EHT (12-11) used its potent offense to grab a 7-0 lead through three innings against Vineland.
Leadoff hitter Mike Dodd set the tone early with a triple to center field in his first at-bat during a two-run first inning.
The Eagles added two more runs in the second with a pair of sacrifice flies from Dodd and Petracci, then tacked on three in the third behind RBI singles from Jordan Sweeney and Bobby Baxter.
Ethan Dodd, Mike's younger brother, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Mike Dodd went 2 for 3 and Petracci knocked in three runs.
That was plenty of support for sophomore pitchers Mikal Goods (3-1) and Ethan Dodd. Goods, a left-hander, allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts in four-plus innings. Ethan Dodd pitched three innings of shutout relief in just his second varsity pitching appearance.
The Fighting Clan scored its only run in the third inning when Josh Finger drew a walk and scored on Erv Bogan's double.
"I pitched in relief against Vineland in the second game of the season and wound up giving up the lead," Goods said. "It felt good to pitch better this time around."
EHT entered the season with lofty aspirations, only to lose its first four games.
The Eagles are picking a great time to play to their potential.
"That 16 seed is just a number," EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said. "We didn't start off on the right foot, but that's all in the past. We told the kids that the goal was just to get into the playoffs, and they embraced it."
EHT; 223 010 0 — 8 11 0
Vineland; 001 000 0 — 1 6 2
2B—Bogan, Hunsberger V. 3B—M. Dodd EHT.
WP—Goods (3-1). LP—Morris.
