BUENA VISTA TOWSHIP — Brian Furey of the St. Augustine Prep baseball team felt frustrated after he went hitless in the first two games of the season this week.
Furey stayed up late hitting off a tee in the garage of his Upper Township home Thursday night.
That dedication produced results in game No. 3 on Friday afternoon.
The junior catcher went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and made a pivotal defensive play as the Hermits rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Egg Harbor Township 9-7 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
“I was feeling a lot more comfortable (Friday),” said Furey, who had two doubles and a single. “I didn’t start off the year the way I wanted to, but practice makes perfect.”
The Hermits trailed 7-2 after the top of the fourth inning. St. Augustine (3-0) is the defending state Non-Public A champion and ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, but the Hermits feature several first-year starters, including Furey.
“There’s a lot of new guys on this team,” Furey said. “This kind of win brings us together. We can build off this for the rest of the year.”
Friday’s game, played in chilly, damp conditions, was one of the most intriguing matchups of the season’s opening week. Egg Harbor Township (0-3) is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11.
EHT appeared to take control when it batted around and scored five runs in the top of the fourth.
Robbie Petracci (2 for 4), Cory Kessler (2 for 3 with three RBIs) and Jordan Sweeney each knocked in a run during that inning for the Eagles.
But St. Augustine came right back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Furey had the big hit, a two-run double. Anthony Sofran contributed an RBI triple, and Jack Peacock had an RBI single.
The Hermits took the lead for good on Furey’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
“I was happy to come up in those spots,” Furey said. “Anybody can do that on our team. We just put the bat on the ball and make the plays like we do in practice all the time.”
In addition to his exploits at the plate, Furey made the defensive play of the game. EHT had runners on first and second with no outs in the top of the sixth.
Furey got the inning’s first out when he caught a pitch and snapped a throw to first base to pick an EHT runner off. The play erased any momentum the Eagles had. St. Augustine reliever Kenny Levari retired the next five hitters to preserve the win.
EHT was expected to challenge for the S.J. Group IV title, but Friday’s loss ended a disappointing opening week.
“We just have to keep believing in what we’re doing and believing in our system, and it will take care of itself,” EHT coach Brian Carmichael said. “We had them right where we wanted them. I thought our energy was great. It was a good high school baseball game.”
Meanwhile, the comeback should build confidence for the Hermits.
“We showed a lot of character,” Hermits coach Mike Bylone said. “They took it to us early on. This was a very good sign. We grew up a lot today.”
Egg Harbor Township;110 500 0—7 7 2
St. Augustine;200 511 x— 9 11 3
2B — Petracci (2) EHT. Levar, Furey (2) SA.
3B — Sofran SA.
WP. Hunt
LP. McLaughlin
