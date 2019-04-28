The host Oakcrest High School baseball team lost to eventual champion Kingsway Regional 14-0 in five innings Sunday in the Al Hedelt Tournament semifinal game in Mays Landing.
Kingsway beat Kings Christian 5-3 in the championship game. Kings Christian defeated Moorestown 8-5 in 11 innings in the other semifinal.
In the consolation games, Vineland defeated Cedar Creek 13-3 in five innings, and Absegami topped Winslow Township 14-1.
Vineland 13,
Cedar Creek 3
Vineland’s Scott Craig went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs in an Al Hedelt Tournament consolation game. Brandon Beyer went 3 for 4, and Ervin Bogan had two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
Winning pitcher David Hunsberger went five innings and stuck out eight, and he had two hits. Vineland scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the game ended after the fifth on the 10-run rule. For Cedar Creek, David Hagaman and Derion Hurless each had two hits, and Russell Riek hit a double.
Absegami 14,
Winslow Township 1
The Braves improved to 9-3 in an Al Hedelt Tournament consolation game at Oakcrest. Bill Wheatley hit a two-run homer, his first varsity home run. Shane Nanek had a triple and two RBIs. Billy Hoff was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in four innings and also had two hits.
Coaches vs. Cancer Classic
Ocean City 4,
Buena Regional 0
Freshman pitcher Tom Finnegan allowed one run in six innings to lead the Red Raiders to the win in this Coaches vs. Cancer game at Mainland Regional on Sunday morning.
Gannon Brady went 3 for 4 with a run scored for Ocean City (9-3). Shane Ferry and Jaden Millstein each had RBIs for the Red Raiders. Jake Guglielmi was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Buena (7-6). Ocean City (9-3) has won four straight.
Hammonton Tournament
Overbrook 6,
Hammonton 3
Overbrook’s Steve Easterday hit three triples and scored three runs as the Rams improved to 6-5 in a tournament first-round game. For Hammonton (8-4), Jacob Lintner went 3 for 3 with a double and Stephen Restuccio doubled. Both teams had nine hits.
Hammonton 13,
Pennsville 1
Gino Serechia went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for host Hammonton (9-4) in the tournament consolation game. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Michael Oliveras, Hunter Macduff and Michael Walter each added two hits, and David Humphries doubled. Winning pitcher Jacob Lintner allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two.
From Saturday
Moorestown 15,
Vineland 5
Hector Perez was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Vineland in a Hedelt quarterfinal game. Nathaniel Figueroa was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Steven Gonzalez added a double.
Kingsway Regional 17,
Absegami 10
Kingsway took command in the Hedelt quarterfinal by going up 6-0 in the first inning. Sam Daggers homered for Absegami, and Adrian Ramos and Michael Syroczynski each doubled.
Kings Christian 10,
Cedar Creek 6
David Hagaman was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Cedar Creek in the Hedelt quarterfinal. Luke DiGiovannantonio hit a two-run home run and Sean Brady doubled with an RBI.
Boys volleyball
From Saturday
Southern wins two
The host Rams beat Sterling 2-0 (25-17, 25-21) and Colts Neck 2-0 (25-17, 25-19). Justin Kean led Southern with 12 kills against Sterling and Jack Healy had four blocks and 10 service points. Matt Maxwell added 17 assists.
In the win over Colts Neck, Kean had 12 kills, Maxwell had 24 assists and Logan Lipositz added 13 digs. The Rams improved to 20-1.
Softball
Mainland wins Powell Tournament
The Mainland Regional softball team, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, beat host Williamstown 6-0 in the Fred Powell Invitational Tournament championship game Sunday.
Jess Ingram pitched four innings for the win, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Bella Canesi, who pitched the final three innings, singled in the winning run in the first inning. Mainland is 10-3.
In the semifinal game, Mainland defeated Egg Harbor Township 4-1 as Ingram pitched a complete game, gave up five hits and struck out nine. Maggie Wilkinson led off the game with a home run, and Canesi hit a solo home run in the third inning. Caseni also doubled and scored on a single by Megan McManus. For EHT, Zoe Bork homered.
Mainland beat Pennsville 2-0 in its first game as Ingram threw a two-hitter, striking out 13. McManus hit a solo homer and Canesi doubled home Lauren Toner with the second run in the fifth inning. Toner and Canesi had two hits apiece.
From Saturday
Vineland 6, Ocean City 4
Vineland pitcher Nicole Ortega hit two home runs and had four RBIs in the Betty Howell Tournament game. Ortega struck out 13 and walked one. The Fighting Clan (11-4) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on to win. Christina Barbella and Jackie Nesi each homered for Ocean City.
Ocean City 12,
Winslow Township 2
Alexis Illas and Brooke Illas hit back-to-back solo home runs for O.C. (8-2) in an 11-run fifth inning in the Betty Howell Tournament consolation game. The game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule. Christina Barbella had a double, a single and three runs, and Hailey Neville had two hits. Ashley Vitiello was the winning pitcher.
